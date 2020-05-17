Absentee ballots reach most registered voters, but reservations see challenges

People are also far less familiar with voting by mail on reservations, so even if they get a ballot this election it can still be a challenge.

“Voting by mail isn’t a normal practice for us. It’s not the way most people vote in our communities.” McLean said. “And they have other priorities, like where I’ll get my next meal, if I need to replace the water heater. This is their very first time hearing about or learning how to vote from home."

The Ballot Interference Protection Act (BIPA), passed by voter referendum in 2018, was already going to make it harder for Native communities to vote by mail. The same challenges on the front end of delivering a ballot to a person also make it more difficult to return one. That's why people collecting ballots and dropping them off for those who live on reservations was so critical. But BIPA limits to six the number of ballots one person can drop off.

In 2018, workers with Western Native Voice picked up 853 ballots, which already would have been most likely impossible following BIPA. And now there are physical distancing precautions to follow for the eight people the organization has working in the field for the primary.