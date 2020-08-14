You are the owner of this article.
Above the Fold: Should we open schools? The monumental task to reopen Helena schools
Above the Fold: Should we open schools? The monumental task to reopen Helena schools

Should we open schools?: In this episode, we focus on the monumental task of reopening Helena schools and contemplate if we should.

Superintendent Tyler Ream joins us for a candid, two-part conversation. Ream discuses the data that went into the reopening plan, outlines its details and shares what it's like to be faced with such a task in the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Seidle is a digital editor for Lee Montana and the host of the Independent Record's Above the Fold podcast.

Digital Editor

