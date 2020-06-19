Above the Fold: Litigation Trail

Litigation Trail: In this episode, we focus on the city's ongoing battle with a portion of residents who live near the Beattie Street trailhead. Joined by current city beat reporter Nolan Lister and featuring our former city reporter Thomas Plank we take an in-depth look at a story that first dates back to 2013.
