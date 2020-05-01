Above the Fold: Friday, May 1st, 2020

In this episode: A Helena woman sentenced to 100 years for delivering children to convicted rapist, Helena's public school buildings won't reopen this spring, Camp Child to house God's Love residents, Bad Betty's Barbecue revives old food truck to survive pandemic restrictions and the new Equity Fountain installed where Helena's Confederate monument once stood.
Stay up-to-date on the area's biggest news each week by subscribing on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Thanks for your support!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.