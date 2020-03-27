Above the Fold: Friday, March 27, 2020

In this episode: Helena FBI agent charged with stalking ex, the city cuts back on its services offered due to the coronavirus, arrests (or lack thereof) made in Butte on St. Patrick's Day and Costco pay overtime to the Helena Police Dept to guard their store. Led by host Eric Seidle ATF brings you the area's most important stories to keep you informed and current.
Stay up-to-date on the area's biggest news each week by subscribing on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Thanks for your support on this new endeavor!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.