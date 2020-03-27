You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Above the Fold: Friday, March 27, 2020
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Above the Fold: Friday, March 27, 2020

In this episode: Helena FBI agent charged with stalking ex, the city cuts back on its services offered due to the coronavirus, arrests (or lack thereof) made in Butte on St. Patrick's Day and Costco pay overtime to the Helena Police Dept to guard their store. Led by host Eric Seidle ATF brings you the area's most important stories to keep you informed and current.

Stay up-to-date on the area's biggest news each week by subscribing on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Thanks for your support on this new endeavor!

0 comments
0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Above the Fold: Coronavirus Special Edition
Local

Above the Fold: Coronavirus Special Edition

 In this episode, we focus solely on the local impacts of the coronavirus. First, a brief timeline of the coronavirus over the last week. Next, Big Dipper owner Lindsay Lechman joins us in-studio and shares the challenges facing a local business owner in these trying times. We're also joined by teacher and mother Cecily Townsend who shares the unique perspective of being quietened both as a mom and a teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News