Above the Fold: Friday, April 17th, 2020

In this episode: A WinCo employee falsely reports positive COVID-19 test, Lewis & Clark County issues 3 warnings for health order violations, Helena releases names of interim manager applicants and A Helena judge is cleared of wrongdoing in negligent homicide sentencing. Led by host Eric Seidle ATF brings you the area's most important stories to keep you informed and current.
