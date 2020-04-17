You are the owner of this article.
Above the Fold: Friday, April 17th, 2020
Above the Fold: Friday, April 17th, 2020

In this episode: A WinCo employee falsely reports positive COVID-19 test, Lewis & Clark County issues 3 warnings for health order violations, Helena releases names of interim manager applicants and A Helena judge is cleared of wrongdoing in negligent homicide sentencing. Led by host Eric Seidle ATF brings you the area's most important stories to keep you informed and current.

Stay up-to-date on the area's biggest news each week by subscribing on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Thanks for your support!

