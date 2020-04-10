Above the Fold: Friday, April 10th, 2020

In this episode: A Helena man is charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at party, protests continue as Helena breaks ground on the Beattie Street Trailhead project, Lewis & Clark County step up enforcement of the stay-home order and local businesses team up to make hand sanitizer from 30 kegs of beer. Led by host Eric Seidle ATF brings you the area's most important stories to keep you informed and current.
