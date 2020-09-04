 Skip to main content
Above the Fold: Does gambling pay? The launch of sports betting in Montana
Above the Fold: Does gambling pay? The launch of sports betting in Montana

In this episode, we focus on the initial launch of sports betting in Montana, take a look at how our sports betting law shapes up nationally and discus some of the user critiques of Sports Bet Montana.

A wealth of amazing guests join us today including Sen. Mark Blasdel, Rep. Ryan Lynch, Managing Editor of sportshandle.com Jill Dorson, Independent Record Sports Reporter Matt Kiewiet, Montana Lottery's Communication Manager Jennifer McKee and Brendan Bussmann who is a partner with Global Market Advisors, a gambling and hospitality consulting firm.

Stay current on the area's biggest news each week by subscribing on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Eric Seidle is a digital editor for Lee Montana and the host of the Independent Record's Above the Fold podcast.

Digital Editor

Eric Seidle is a digital editor for Lee Montana and the host of the Independent Record's Above the Fold podcast.

