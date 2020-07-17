You are the owner of this article.
Above the Fold: Defund? The argument over Helena police funding
alert top story

Above the Fold: Defund? The argument over Helena police funding

Defund?: In this episode, we focus on the possibility that the Helena City Commission could defund a portion of the Helena Police Department's funding.

Guests include Montana ACLU's SK Rossi and Helena police officer, Brandon Wootan.

We highlight the timeline of events leading up to the current discussion and hear from two opposing views. 

Stay current on the area's biggest news each week by subscribing on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Thanks for your support!

