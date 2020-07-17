Above the Fold: Defund? The argument over Helena police funding

Defund?: In this episode, we focus on the possibility that the Helena City Commission could defund a portion of the Helena Police Department's funding.
Guests include Montana ACLU's SK Rossi and Helena police officer, Brandon Wootan.
We highlight the timeline of events leading up to the current discussion and hear from two opposing views.
