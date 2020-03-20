You are the owner of this article.
Above the Fold: Coronavirus Special Edition
editor's pick alert top story

Above the Fold: Coronavirus Special Edition

Coronavirus Special Edition. In this episode, we focus solely on the local impacts of the coronavirus. First, a brief timeline of the coronavirus over the last week. Next, Big Dipper owner Lindsay Lechman joins us in-studio and shares the challenges facing a local business owner in these trying times. We're also joined by teacher and mother Cecily Townsend who shares the unique perspective of being quarantined both as a mom and a teacher. Led by host Eric Seidle ATF brings you the area's most important stories to keep you informed and current.

