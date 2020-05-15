You are the owner of this article.
Above the Fold: An $18M error
Above the Fold: An $18M error

Special Edition: An $18M error. In this episode, we focus on the city's announcement that a high amount of staff turnover has led to an $18 million shortage of funds for planned infrastructure projects in Helena. City beat writer Nolan Lister takes us step by step through the initial discussion during the April 29th City Commission administrative meeting. We highlight the timeline of events leading up to the discovery of the financial error and discuss how the city plans to cover its budgetary shortfall.

Thanks for your support!

