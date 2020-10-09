About 43,000 ballots mailed to Lewis and Clark Co. voters

The Elections Office will continue to mail ballots daily as new registration requests are processed. Within a week of the election, it is recommended that people come in-person to the City-County building to request a ballot if they have not yet voted.

A provisionally registered voter is one whose eligibility cannot be confirmed because they haven’t provided sufficient, verifiable identification. These ballots will not be counted until the voter can be verified. People can check their voter registration status at MyVoterPageMT.com.

“We hope voters will take advantage of the opportunity to vote through the mail and to vote early,” said Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue. “This will reduce the number of people that need to vote in-person on Election Day, reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission to voters and election workers. People’s right to vote and their safety is important to us.”

In-person voting started Oct. 2 at the City-County building and will continue through 8 p.m. on Election Day. At the in-person voting location, voters can either drop off the ballot they received in the mail or request and vote a new ballot.