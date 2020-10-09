About 43,000 ballots mailed to Lewis and Clark Co. voters

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department mailed about 43,000 ballots to active and provisionally registered voters in the county Friday.
Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 3 to be counted.
For those returning their ballots by mail, return postage is prepaid.
Ballots can also be returned to the City-County Building at 316 N. Park Ave. in Helena until 8 p.m. Nov. 3, though Monday is a federal holiday and the building will be closed.
A drive-thru ballot drop-off on the corner of Park Avenue and Lawrence Street, southwest of the City-County Building, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2. It will be open for extended hours on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Election Day, voted ballots can also be returned from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Augusta Youth/Senior Center, Lincoln Community Hall, Wolf Creek School and East Helena City Hall.
Lewis and Clark County is holding a mail-ballot election to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This means registered voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail, and those who are not registered will not. Signed registration and address updates can be emailed (elections@lccountymt.gov), faxed (406-457-8598) or mailed (316 N. Park Ave. Room 168, Helena, MT 59623) to the Elections Office until Oct. 26. After Oct. 26, people must come in-person to register and vote.
The Elections Office will continue to mail ballots daily as new registration requests are processed. Within a week of the election, it is recommended that people come in-person to the City-County building to request a ballot if they have not yet voted.
A provisionally registered voter is one whose eligibility cannot be confirmed because they haven’t provided sufficient, verifiable identification. These ballots will not be counted until the voter can be verified. People can check their voter registration status at MyVoterPageMT.com.
“We hope voters will take advantage of the opportunity to vote through the mail and to vote early,” said Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue. “This will reduce the number of people that need to vote in-person on Election Day, reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission to voters and election workers. People’s right to vote and their safety is important to us.”
In-person voting started Oct. 2 at the City-County building and will continue through 8 p.m. on Election Day. At the in-person voting location, voters can either drop off the ballot they received in the mail or request and vote a new ballot.
“It is important to remember that it is illegal to attempt to vote more than once,” McCue said. “We understand that some people will need to come in person, and we have the ability to cancel their mailed ballot and provide them with a new one. Attempting to vote both of those ballots is a crime.”
For more information about upcoming elections, visit www.lccountymt.gov/car/elections.html.
