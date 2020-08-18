About 22% of Helena students are opting for all-digital instruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 1,800 students registered for the Helena school district's Digital Learning Initiative this fall, according to Superintendent Tyler Ream.

This represents about 22% of the district's more than 8,000 students and is significant higher than the 15% of respondents who reported being interested in a digital option in a July parent/family survey, he said.

The deadline to register for DLI was Friday, Aug. 14. Most of the students signed up during the last few days before the deadline, as only 600 were enrolled three days earlier.

Given the short amount of time between the deadline and now, Ream said the district is still figuring out some aspects of DLI. Much of what remains to be decided depended on the final enrollment.

"I hope it's understandable that we are working round the clock to match everyone's needs," Ream said.

Many of the challenges are related to staffing and funding.

"In a perfect world, employees that cannot work in an in-person environment for any reason would match with our DLI students," Ream said. "However, we knew that this perfect match would not be possible for every situation."