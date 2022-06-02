About 200 gather at Capitol rally for gun law reform

About 200 people gathered in front of the Montana Capitol Thursday to call on state politicians to act to curb gun violence in America.

Following the spree of mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, a nationwide organization founded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Massacre advocating for public safety measures around gun violence, organized Thursday's protest.

The disease of gun violence hit close to home Tuesday when law enforcement arrested a Helena man, Logan Pallister, who they said possessed multiple weapons and explosives and threatened to shoot up and bomb Helena High School.

"Every one of us here today would have been effected," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins told the crowd, alluding to the potential disaster averted by law enforcement.

Collins called on lawmakers to pass meaningful gun reform legislation, including raising the age at which a person can purchase a firearm.

"What is more important than protecting our children?" Collins asked rhetorically. "We must hold our lawmakers accountable."

According to Gun Violence Archive, every week in 2022 has seen at least four mass shootings in the United States, in which four or more people are injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Local Moms Demand Action Be Smart Lead Shani Henry said in an interview Thursday that as sad as it may be, each subsequent mass shooting causes more and more people to mobilize and her organization has seen an uptick in volunteers in recent weeks.

"It's a silver lining in what we struggle to do," Henry said.

She said she is optimistic that change in the form of common sense gun law reforms such as mandatory background checks for private and gun show sales; red flag laws that allow guns to be seized from potentially dangerous people; and funding mental health programs, especially within public schools.

"I 100% think there's hope," Henry said. "It's going to be tough, and we need a lot of people to speak up."

One of those people who spoke up Tuesday was Su DeBree, a Helena resident who said her late husband served as a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy and later as a detective following three tours of duty in Vietnam.

DeBree said her husband, knowing firsthand the devastating damage military-style weapons and ammunition can inflict on law enforcement officers and civilians, advocated for federal bans.

"Ken (DeBree's husband) held major concerns about gun safety for himself and his own work as well as for the crime victims," she said. "He believed that armor-piercing ammo, military assault weapons did not belong in the hands of civilians."

DeBree also shared the story of her oldest daughter, Gretchen Marie DeBree, who 32 years ago in Great Falls was "shot in the back of the head with a .357 Magnum that was kept loaded next to the bed with that prevalent attitude that a loaded gun is the ultimate solution to any problem."

Henry said Moms Demand Action members have a meeting with a staffer of Gov. Greg Gianforte scheduled for next week.

"We'll take that," she said, lamenting the governor declining to meet personally.

Moms Demand Action plans to meet locally next on June 28 at the Lewis and Clark Library at 5:45 p.m.

Those interested in learning more about the group's efforts can find members giving out free gun locks to people at the Helena Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.