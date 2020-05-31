About 150 gather at Montana Capitol to protest George Floyd's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Along with tens of thousands of protesters around the United States, about 150 people in Helena gathered over the weekend to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some holding signs with phrases such as “black lives matter,” “no justice no peace” and “stop murdering black people,” the protesters rallied outside the Montana Capitol Sunday, just two days after about two dozen demonstrators held a similar event on the steps of the City-County Building in Helena.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck. The officer was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Similar protests took place recently in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles as well as dozens of smaller cities such as Billings, Missoula, Fargo, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump addressed the unrest during a speech Saturday celebrating the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly a decade, saying Floyd's death was a “grave tragedy" that has filled the country with anger and grief. But he said his administration would stop the mob violence being seen in some cities, “and we'll stop it cold."