Abortion rights advocates rally Sunday at state Capitol

Nearly 300 people gathered Sunday on the steps of the state Capitol for an abortion rights rally held amid reports the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn a 50-year-old decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right.

People clutched signs stating “The ‘70s called, they want their ruling back,” and one that featured a Republican pachyderm that said “Let’s talk about the elephant in the womb.” And the rally was peppered with chanting such as “We won’t go back” and “My body, my choice.” And those in attendance gathered in song as well.

No one stepped forward to say they organized the Defend Roe event, but Rebecca Johnson brought a bullhorn and got the speeches underway.

She said she had the freedom during her reproductive life to make her own choices, but older generations did not.

“We won’t go back,” she said.

A draft opinion leaked earlier this month indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which the court had ruled on in 1973.

Montana has its own state Supreme Court opinion ensuring the access to pre-viability abortions — the 1999 Armstrong ruling. But that’s being challenged right now before those justices, the Montana State News Bureau reported.

In 2021, the Republican-majority Legislature passed four bills that change access to abortion in the state. However, following a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of Montana, three of those laws are on hold while the legal challenge plays out.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said recently he would support a special legislative session should a landmark federal ruling on abortion rights be reversed, raising the possibility that Republican lawmakers will move quickly to further restrict or outlaw the practice in the state.

Several people spoke at Sunday’s rally, including Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena.

“I am here for so many reasons,” she said, “especially for young women.”

Dunwell, 67, said during her life she has seen friends go through botched abortions when abortion was not legal.

She said while the GOP claims to be pro-life, in legislative sessions they have defeated bills to feed more children, eliminated co-payment for school meals and shot down paid family leave.

“When they say they are pro-life, don’t believe them,” she said.

Rachel Kelly of Billings was among the speakers.

She said her mother had struggles with drugs and had an abortion. She said her mother was able to turn her life around and marry a man who treated her well.

Kelly said her mother’s right to have an abortion allowed her time to get her life in order and make a decision later when she wanted to have a child.

“…I would not be here today,” she said.

“I fight for this because it is a family issue,” Kelly said.

Katrina Steinhoff of Helena said prior to the speeches the possibility of Roe vs. Wade being overturned was “terrifying.”

“I am losing fundamental rights,” she said. “It’s absolute garbage.”

Jennipha Nielsen came with her husband from Missoula, a one-way trip of 110 miles. She believed being there would make a difference.

“It makes a difference to come to the Capitol,” she said. “It makes a difference to inconvenience yourself.”

The Montana State News Bureau contributed to this story.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.