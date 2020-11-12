Abbott appointed as new judge for Lewis and Clark, Broadwater counties

Capital High graduate and assistant attorney general with the Montana Department of Justice Chris Abbott has been appointed as the newest district court judge for the First Judicial District serving Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties.

Abbott replaces Judge James Reynolds, who retired earlier this year.

Abbott is subject to Senate confirmation during the 2021 legislative session. If confirmed, he will serve the remainder of Reynolds' term until January 2023.

Retired Judge Ed McLean has presided over the court in the meantime, as Gov. Steve Bullock’s office vetted candidates before Thursday’s appointment. Judges Kathy Seeley, Mike Menehan and Mike McMahon make up the rest of the First Judicial District.

“I am very grateful to Gov. Bullock and very humbled,” Abbott said in an interview.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Abbott has served in the DOJ’s Agency Services Bureau for about the last 10 years following a decade as a public defender. He is a graduate of Capital High School, received his bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Puget Sound, and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Washington School of Law.