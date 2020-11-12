Abbott appointed as new judge for Lewis and Clark, Broadwater counties

Capital High graduate and assistant attorney general with the Montana Department of Justice Chris Abbott has been appointed as the newest district court judge for the First Judicial District serving Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties.
Abbott replaces Judge James Reynolds, who retired earlier this year.
Abbott is subject to Senate confirmation during the 2021 legislative session. If confirmed, he will serve the remainder of Reynolds' term until January 2023.
Retired Judge Ed McLean has presided over the court in the meantime, as Gov. Steve Bullock’s office vetted candidates before Thursday’s appointment. Judges Kathy Seeley, Mike Menehan and Mike McMahon make up the rest of the First Judicial District.
“I am very grateful to Gov. Bullock and very humbled,” Abbott said in an interview.
Abbott has served in the DOJ’s Agency Services Bureau for about the last 10 years following a decade as a public defender. He is a graduate of Capital High School, received his bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Puget Sound, and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Washington School of Law.
Abbott cited his experience in the courtroom, where he worked with many people at the most vulnerable points in their lives.
“I’m interested in that cause of justice and it’s a different opportunity to keep working for all these same people, the victims, the small businesses, so I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves,” he said.
Abbott will preside over the county’s treatment court, which began under Reynolds. He says he is a big believer in treatment courts and the research that shows them to be effective.
Treatment courts aim to help people with substance abuse by providing a structured environment of accountability including regular appearances before the court. Treatment includes a variety of different counseling therapies and regular attendance at self-help meetings. Staff also assist with education and skill-based assessment, along with providing referrals for vocational training, education and job placement.
Abbott says he is not sure when he will begin his judgeship as he must first wrap up work in his current practice and transition.
