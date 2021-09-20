AARP donates new outdoor fitness park to East Helena

An outdoor fitness park recently opened in East Helena's Kennedy Park thanks to a donation from AARP.

“The outdoor fitness park features equipment for 22 possible exercises. There are also hooks for adjustable resistance bands, making the stations suitable for even more exercises for novices to serious athletes. The park is also ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible,” said Nancy Andersen, AARP Montana outreach director.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

AARP provided all of the funding for the park, which cost about $60,000. As part of AARP’s donation, the fitness park comes with three years of funding for regularly scheduled free classes led by local fitness instructors for anyone who wants to learn how to use the equipment safely and effectively. The classes are scheduled to start next spring.

“East Helena is excited to partner with AARP Montana to bring this amenity to our community. This partnership enables us to support the health and wellbeing of our residents,” said East Helena Mayor James Schell.

AARP constructed fitness parks in every state, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to commemorate its 60th anniversary. AARP is collaborating with FitLot, a New Orleans–based nonprofit, to create the parks.

“These fitness parks are a tangible example of AARP’s commitment to local communities and healthy aging. The outdoor exercise equipment encourages people of all ages to get out of the house, meet others and stay fit,” said Tim Summers, AARP Montana state director.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0