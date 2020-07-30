’A Year With Frog and Toad’ at Grandstreet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hit on Broadway, “A Year with Frog and Toad” opened at Grandstreet Theatre last Friday and runs through Aug. 16.

The play was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, the music is written by Robert and Willie Reale.

This “delightful family musical” follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.

One reviewer called it “a great time using traditional musical theatre techniques like good songs, good comedy, and plenty of heart.”

Performances are Wednesdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

To meet COVID-19 health guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The 200-seat theater is also limiting attendance to 40.

Ticket costs: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday Matinees $23; Thursday-Saturdays $27. All tickets for 18 years old and under are $17.

Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave. and 447-1574 and box office hours are afternoons. Also available online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

