’A Year With Frog and Toad’ at Grandstreet
"A Year With Frog and Toad"

Frog played by Carlton Ryker, back, and Toad played by Ben Misplon, front, in this scene from the hit musical, "A Year With Frog and Toad," now playing at Grandstreet Theatre.

 Skye Hatten

A hit on Broadway, “A Year with Frog and Toad” opened at Grandstreet Theatre last Friday and runs through Aug. 16.

The play was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, the music is written by Robert and Willie Reale.

This “delightful family musical” follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.

One reviewer called it “a great time using traditional musical theatre techniques like good songs, good comedy, and plenty of heart.”

Performances are Wednesdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

To meet COVID-19 health guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The 200-seat theater is also limiting attendance to 40.

Ticket costs: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday Matinees $23; Thursday-Saturdays $27. All tickets for 18 years old and under are $17.

Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave. and 447-1574 and box office hours are afternoons. Also available online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

