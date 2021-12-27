'A wonderful first step': Rosendale reviews $46M plan to improve Silos Recreation Area

A group of residents, business people and government and elected officials are seeking nearly $46 million to help with improvements to the Silos Recreation Area that hugs the southwestern shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir in Broadwater County.

The group met recently with Rep. Matt Rosendale to discuss the multi-phased proposal outlined in a 2021 master plan, which includes building a new access road, excavation work on bays, redeveloping campground loops, developing campsites, development of the northern day-use area and completing shoreline and interior trail systems, water systems, a drain filed, pump stations and a visitor center.

Rosendale said he would have to look into the best funding source for such a project.

“Quite frankly, when you push as much money out the door as the federal government has in the past year, they don’t even know where it is all going,” he said, adding it would be up to him and his staff to find the best source. “I’m going to have to do some research myself and see what kind of sources are available, and what kind of limitations are placed on that…”

He said it would lead to more discussions about the possibilities.

The Silos Recreation Area, known as the SRA, is seven miles north of Townsend and on federal land owned by the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and managed by Broadwater County. The Bureau of Reclamation built the 35,181-acre reservoir on the Missouri River in 1953 as a unit of its Pick-Sloan Missouri River, according to a 2021 master plan for the Silos.

The area is named for two silo towers, which are just a few items that remain of the A.B. Cook ranching enterprise on the west side of the Missouri River. Cook was a prominent Montana railroad contractor, real estate magnate, state auditor, cattle breeder, sheep rancher and politician. In Broadwater County, he also was one of the largest landowners at one point, according to a 2012 story in the Helena Independent Record.

The reservoir is known for its walleye and trout fishing in addition to boating and recreation. The lake shore Bureau of Reclamation campground has 86 dry sites (for both RVs and tents), four gazebos, handicapped accessible restrooms and five boat ramps which are available to the public for either a daily or seasonal fee. Broadwater Bay also has a marina which has 77 boat slips for daily or seasonal rent.

“This is a big step for us and what we’ve done here,” Al Christophersen of Citizens Action group for the Silos Recreation Area said at the beginning of the meeting that included county commissioners, the Broadwater County Trust Board, campground officials, Bureau of Reclamation employees, the Townsend Area Chamber of Commerce and residents of the subdivision at the Silos just off state Route 287.

The Dec. 17 meeting with Rosendale was at the request of the Republican congressman, Christophersen said, adding the group had reached out to all three members of Montana’s delegation and Rosendale was the first to respond. Those at the meeting went through the history of the area and how the 66-page master plan came into fruition.

Christophersen said Broadwater Bay was excavated 15 years ago and a boat ramp was installed.

“That has been the biggest success story, I think, recreation-wise, out here. It has drawn lots and lots of folks out here,” he said.

But he said the use is getting to the point of sparking some problems as tempers get short from all the boats trying to get in and out of the reservoir.

Christophersen said a master plan was developed by Robert Peccia and Associates in Helena. It called for five phases and an estimated cost was attached to each phase, bringing the total to $45.8 million.

“That is a big number,” Christophersen said, “but that is a huge, huge area.”

The proposal also stated that grants, volunteer help and local organizations may lessen costs.

Here is a brief description of the phases, along with the cost.

Phase 1: ($2.6 million) Build a new access road designed to maximize the length of the SRA and aid in development of other phases.

Phase 2: ($15.2 million) This phase is expensive as it requires excavation work in all eight bays in the SRA. Several are deep bays which allow boater access during the fall and spring seasons of low water levels. This includes construction of new multiple lane standard boat ramps with a parking area and American Disabilities Act access.

Phase 2B: ($14.9 million) Development of three campground loops containing electrical and water services, roads and state-of-the-art campsite designs.

Phase 3: ($7.9 million) This is for development of Engineers Bay campsites and two more campground loops.

Phase 4: ($2.2 million) This is for development of the northern day use area and American Disabilities Act fishing access, day-use pavilions and shoreline area.

Phase 5: ($2.9 million) This completes on-site shoreline and interior trail systems, landscaping and water systems, irrigation, drain field and dump stations and a visitors center.

Several of those at the Dec. 17 meeting said the project may have to be financed from several sources and done in phases.

Christophersen said now it is the time to implement the plan and said this is an opportunity to take an existing facility and expand.

Rosendale asked for “hard numbers” from the group -- who is coming to the Silos, how many people and where they are coming from.

He also said national parks such as Yellowstone and Glacier and other recreation areas are seeing more visitors due to people seeking open space during COVID-19.

“If COVID-19 has done nothing else, … it has introduced the great outdoors to people who didn’t utilize it,” Rosendale said.

Several at the meeting noted the Silos is positioned about halfway between Glacier and Yellowstone parks.

Rosendale said the master plan was an incredible step and said they should start building community support for the BOR and project.

Christophersen said they could start developing portfolios of support.

Esther Fishbaugh, concessionaire at Silos Marina and Campground, said after the meeting it was good to bring Rosendale into the loop, though working through the federal government can be a long journey.

“It never hurts to sew a lot of seeds in a very broad manner, but we have to keep working locally,” she said, adding it would not hurt to have Rosendale be able to let them know of grants they can pursue.

In November, Rosendale voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, saying it favored liberal priorities with just a portion spent on hard infrastructure projects like roads, bridges and water systems.

Broadwater County Commissioner Debi Randolph attended the meeting along with Commissioner Darrel Folkvord.

She called the discussion “a wonderful first step.”

Randolph said it would take a mix of funds to see the master plan through, but said the lion’s share would have to come from the federal government.

“It’s too big for the state and county to take care of,” she said.

To read the 2021 master plan, go to: https://bit.ly/3qjsDKE.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

