A Wilde ride from 'Booksmart' to MovieDumb

At the Cinemark (R) Grade: D

‘Booksmart,” Olivia Wilde’s perceptive portrait of teen life, focused on summa cum ladies struggling to escape adolescence. For once, Hollywood shined its lights on bright young women, a refreshing awakening in an era when ladies outnumber and often out-shine gentlemen in higher ed.

We moviegoers eagerly anticipated Wilde’s next project.

But that follow up, “Don’t Worry Darling,” lost me at hello, and just got worse from there.

The fact that the film’s production spewed a trail of salacious gossip didn’t help matters, but, in reality, probably pumped up box office.

There have been articles written that suggest that that the tabloid coverage was some kind of patriarchal plot – that if the director had been male the press would have yawned rather than salivated.

While it’s true that women face more skepticism when they lead projects, this particular cinematic train wreck ran off the rails all by itself.

When star Harry Styles messed around with director Olivia Wilde during filming, the gender bias of the writers became irrelevant. Dumb choices by famous people best not be blamed on observers.

It’s frustrating to see Wilde construct a feminist defense of a bad movie. She’s been bragging that only women have orgasms in her movie. That claim led a feminist critic in the Daily Beast to respond.

“It’s a nice feminist sentiment,” wrote Esther Zuckerman, “but it doesn’t make a lick of sense in the context of the movie.”

When Harry Styles pleasures Florence Pugh on the dining room table, I suspect most moviegoers are more apt to groan than to moan.

The story is some kind of cyber-rehash of the themes in “Stepford Wives,” a period tale of robotic women who serve their masters.

In “Don’t Worry Darling” the ladies live in a symmetrical suburb. They wave their husbands goodbye in the morning, and greet them with kisses in the evening.

OK, we’ve seen this before. What’s new, Olivia?

Well, for starters, the gender parable has been filtered through the Matrix, which raises all sorts of questions. If the universe is virtual, with a creator, then are the programmed avatars moral agents?

And that cyber-puzzle seems to suggest the table-sex may not be consensual – which would undermine the feminist marketing claims.

Wilde’s “Booksmart” script was incisive, but this sci fi “thriller” is uninspired and often simply head-scratching. Wrong genre, Olivia!

At best, the script is a meandering feminist metaphor for gendered oppression.

The script is simply baffling. Characters act like they have free will, but the story eventually suggests otherwise? If a puppet does something bad, it’s the puppeteer who goes to jail, right? I need to rent a philosopher.

Moviegoers apparently got the message: I was alone in the auditorium.

Time for Wilde to return to school. She graduated from high school with honors for “Booksmart,” so let’s head to college.

There are thousands of Wilde campus stories waiting to be told.