For Jim and Suzi Stanger, a long-awaited day has arrived.

The Stangers stood Monday in the shadow of the new Helena temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talking about what the new 9,794-square-foot structure means to them and their faith. The Stangers head up the open houses and dedication committee for the Helena temple.

“We’re so excited to have the temple here,” Jim Stanger said during a media day news conference. “When you go into the temple you can feel the spirit of the Lord there.”

It will be formally dedicated on June 18.

The public is invited to see the temple during open houses that run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday through June 3 at 1260 Otter Road in Treasure State Acres in north Helena. The tours are free with no reservations needed. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3BscbOh. After that, the temple will be closed to the general public.

The temple is the first of its kind as it was built through the design, manufacture and install process known as DMI. Modules were built in Birmingham, Alabama, and moved by truck to Helena, church officials said.

The modules were then connected and finished on site with exterior stone cladding, tower assembly and other finishing touches.

It’s the second Latter-day Saints temple built in Montana, with Billings, which was dedicated in 1999, being the first. the Helena temple stands 96 feet, 9 inches tall, including the spire. Another temple has been announced for Missoula to help with Montana's estimated 51,000 Latter-day Saints members.

Church officials said in a news release the temple’s art-deco style reflects Helena’s “vibrant 19th century architectural history and includes designs that draw upon the Native American artwork of the area.”

Temples are different than the Latter-day Saints meeting houses where members meet on Sundays. Temples are not open on the Sabbath.

Temples are considered a “house of the Lord,” where the teachings of Jesus are reaffirmed through baptism and other practices that unite families.

The temple, like all other temples, has “Holiness to the Lord” and “The House of the Lord” near the entrance, includes a baptistery for baptisms, an instruction room where members can concentrate on self-improvement, a celestial room, in which there are no ceremonies performed. It is a place of quiet peace, prayer and reflection meant to symbolize Heaven.

The one-story temple also has a sealing room, where a bride and groom kneel together at an altar to be sealed for this life and for eternity. This is sometimes referred to as “temple marriage” or “eternal marriage,” according to the Latter-day Saints website.

Arnulfo Valenzuela, general authority seventy of the church, welcomed the media.

“As members of the church, we love temples,” he said.

Valenzuela said before the church began increasing the number of temples, he has driven as long as 36 hours to get to a temple. The church has 315 temples worldwide, either dedicated, under construction or announced.

He said later the module format of the building was "an absolute success," noting it was efficient and would serve as the template for other temples.

"This was the first one and it worked perfectly," Valenzuela said.

He led the media and others through the temple Monday. They asked no photos be taken to respect the sanctity of the building.

Helena is among the 20 cities throughout the world receiving a new temple, officials announced at the church’s general conference in 2021 by church President Russell M. Nelson. Temples were also announced regionally for Casper, Wyoming; Burley, Idaho and Grand Junction, Colorado.

Bret Romney, stake president in Helena, said in 2021 the Helena stake has 3,500 members and six wards in Helena, one in Townsend and congregations in Boulder, Lincoln and White Sulphur Springs. A meeting house was built on the temple site in 1990.

Ground was broken in June 2021.

“The temple to be constructed here will be more than a beautiful building,” Elder Vern P. Stanfill, One of the Seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said at the 2021 ceremony. “The temple is a sanctifying place but it is also a strengthening place.”

Jim and Suzi Stanger were asked how the temple has been received by Treasure State Acres residents. They said they had nearly 300 people show up for an open house for the neighborhood.

Jim Stanger said he has received mostly positive comments about the new temple, but did say one neighbor said they lost their view of Mount Helena in all the construction.

Suzi Stanger said Monday she hopes the temple can bring some comfort. And said she that some of the Treasure State Acres residents shared that they thought of the temple as their temple.

“In a world that is so chaotic and confusing, the temple is a place of peace,” she said.