A Royal Passion: Helenan’s photos of the royals in London exhibit

Kelsey Poore Gauthier got to the annual Trooping of the Colours early – the morning of June 8, 2019.

At 7:45, she was standing in the cool morning drizzle pressed against the fence barricade along the Mall outside Buckingham Palace and clutching her trusty Nikon D90 with its telephoto lens.

She hoped to be in a perfect spot to grab photos of the royals as they rolled by in their elegant carriages.

For her, it was a much-anticipated chance to see the annual gala marking of the Queen’s birthday.

It had all the pomp and pageantry the Royals do best.

And Gauthier loved every minute of it.

“I just started snapping as fast as I could because the carriages move at a trotting pace.”

The lifelong Anglophile was thrilled.

Not only was the parade stunning, but her shots were gorgeous.

So gorgeous, in fact, that three of them are in a special exhibit – “Life Through a Royal Lens,“ now on display at Kensington Palace through Oct. 30.

And so gorgeous, she pretty much forgot how much her feet and back ached from standing for hours wielding heavy camera equipment.

The exhibit features portraits of the royals by some of the world’s most famous photographers – Rankin, Annie Leibovitz, Norman Parkinson, and David Bailey.

But the curators also offered a novel treat – ‘Photos by Fans’ – that is a digital display included in the prestigious exhibit.

Curators chose a total of 50 images by the public from nearly a 1,000 submitted, and three of them were Gauthier’s.

Gauthier knew her photos were good but was amazed and a bit stunned that three were selected. Only one image was to be chosen from each of 50 different photographers.

Her images, include:

– Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in their carriage;

– Three royal riders on horseback – Prince Andrew (who is now disgraced and banished from most royal ceremonies); Princess Anne; and William, Duke of Cambridge; and

– A balcony shot of an array of royals – the Cambridges, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Gauthier and her husband flew to England to attend the March 4 opening of the exhibit at Kensington Palace.

On display was her photo of Camilla and Catherine.

She plans to return this fall to see her two other images that have now been rotated into the digital display.

Gauthier comes by her Anglophile inclinations naturally. Her grandmother was a British war bride from Liverpool who came to live in Cut Bank after the war.

“Growing up I heard lots of stories about England. She was a very proud American, but she loved her home country and she loved the royal family.

“Something sparked in me that I also was fascinated by the royal family.

“So, I grew up loving Princess Diana and Harry and William.”

In college, Gauthier got to visit England, and “it met and exceeded every expectation I had. It felt like home in a way that I can’t describe.” And Gauthier’s now been back six times.

Her grandmother went back for a visit in 1953, the year Elizabeth was crowned.

Gauthier was thinking of her grandmother as she watched the Trooping of the Colours with the jubilant crowd, realizing her grandmother likely stood in a nearby spot 70 years earlier on a similar June day and was a face in the crowd as the coronation parade rolled by.

In her day job, Gauthier is a financial analyst for the Montana Board of Investments and a certified public accountant.

But on her off time, she’s a professional photographer with her own business – Kelsey Marie Photography, specializing in portraits and pet portraits.

She’s pretty much a self-taught photographer, having taken one filmmaking course at the University of Montana, but she’s been shooting photos since middle school.

And she comes from a family that’s had some avid and excellent photographers.

“I do consider myself an artist,” she said. While she has good equipment, it’s old.

“It’s more about the eye,” than the camera. “I do produce good photos with any camera.”

She’s not sure what’s next for her photography.

“A lot of my success in photography, or career or in my personal life comes from preparing for something you don’t know is coming to you,” she said. “I was prepared when the opportunity came to me.

“I always want to challenge myself creatively and just listen to where life is taking me.

“I don’t put expectations on my photography,” and she’s open to trying new things.

She was asked to do funeral photography and said, “yes,” and has been surprised at what a beautiful experience it’s been.

“I don’t want to say no to any opportunity.

“I do photography for me. I don’t do it for the clout, or recognition or attention.”

“I love creating an image. When I capture an image, I get a high from it – a natural high – a rush of adrenaline. I really, really love it.”