Just as COVID hit last March, the Holter Museum of Art was on the verge of launching its new vision -- Holter Re-Imagined, which was going to revamp the entire museum.

“The whole idea is to make the visitor experience totally different, said executive director Chris Riccardo at that time. “We want it to be more than a museum,” to include a lot of exciting different kinds of programming to engage the community.

Now, despite the COVID pandemic, the Holter is charging ahead, but on a slightly smaller scale.

Imagine stepping into The “W” -- the new E.L. Wiegand Creativity Center -- a large, colorful, multi-use educational space -- furnished with maker stations, computer stations and a performance stage.

Above your head, along the ceiling, there will be brightly colored floating islands of color -- brilliant yellows, greens and reds -- which will not only catch the eye but also mute noise levels.

The same bright colors will splash down the walls like dripping paint.

Some walls will be decorated with brilliantly colored large geometric shapes.

“It’s designed with every age group in mind,” said Riccardo, making it kid and adult friendly. There will be “screens and technology all over the place.”

And the space will be totally flexible. “Everything in here is on wheels, so we can reconfigure it anyway we want.”

And the new stage/performance space will be available to musicians, theater and dance groups and community organizations for evening events.

This Holter vision is well on its way to reality, having reached nearly half of its $1.25 million fundraising goal.

The E. L. Wiegand Foundation approved a $413,000 grant in October 2020, which will cover the construction and technology costs of the project, said Riccardo.

The Holter launched a fundraising campaign this week, sending out a special flyer to its members, to raise additional funds for art supplies, programming, staffing and operating expenses.

The Holter board is shelving its usual Gala event this year. Instead, it’s asking the community to fund sponsorships for groups such as West Mont, or the YWCA, or some other favorite group -- so they can attend a future art class or event at The “W.”

Construction should kick off this summer, said Riccardo and be completed in early 2022, taking about 8 months. “We’ll be able to stay open” while the work is completed.

“As an organization, we’re 100% behind this,” said Riccardo of board and staff support.

The “W” is in fact a re-imagining of Holter Re-Imagined, which Riccardo began talking about in late 2018, while grappling with a budget shortfall.

“It had to do with where we were and how we could change the experience at the museum and draw more people,” he said. “We thought it was time for a new face at the Holter. So, we had this grand plan to address the entire museum,” which would have cost about $3.25 million.”

In early March 2020, the Holter board was just finalizing the Re-Imagine budget, when COVID shut down the Holter.

That drove Riccardo, who just happens to be a gifted ceramic sculptural artist, to take the plan apart and reshape it into something new.

“I sat down and ... cut it to what it is now, which is a much simpler process,” he said.

He believes that what the community will really need when the pandemic is over is “a place to come and heal and to do it with art.”

With that in mind, the Holter worked with CWG Architecture and Interiors to plan a welcoming space with a peaceful and healing atmosphere.

Housed in the Sherman and Milliken galleries, The “W” is designed to be an all-inclusive creativity center that welcomes both kids and adults, say Riccardo and CWG interior designer Meagan Miller.

Colorful geometric-patterned carpeting will tie together the Creativity Center with the Milliken Gallery, which Riccardo sees as a future community gallery.

Revamping the Re-Imagined plan brought the price way down.

“It’s way more affordable,” said Riccardo. “It’s still ambitious considering where we were six years ago.... We, as an organization, looked inside of ourselves and decided it’s time to make changes.”

Organizations that are willing to grow now during COVID are the ones that are likely to succeed, Riccardo said. The Holter is not backing down, but going forward.

The Holter will continue to bring in high quality contemporary art exhibits, he said, using both the Baird and High Gallery, and will build a strong connection between current exhibits and art education.

“Everyone thinks it’s fiscally responsible,” he said of The “W.” “It’s attainable. It’s exciting. We’re gaining a really important space in the museum. It’s for everybody and it’s going to be used.”

“We’re so fortunate Helena loves the Holter,” added board president Deb Halliday. “We’ve had these supporters and partners and friends who have seen the good times and the hard times. And that love and loyalty and belief that having exciting contemporary art be part of our community -- that belief never flagged.”

She sees The “W” as a blossoming of the Holter’s vision to have art be more central to the experience of all kinds of folks in Helena.

