A paucity of pixie dust: Pixar’s “Onward” goes backwards

Onward
(PG)
Grade: B-
Once again, Pixar has chosen a topic that respects kids. Sadly, this time, the storytelling lets us down.
We meet Ian, a shy young orphan elf whose dad died just before he was born. And we meet Ian’s older brother Barley, a loud bumbling oaf of an elf who Ian tolerates.
On Ian’s 16th birthday, mom gives him a gift from dad: a magical wand containing a special power to resurrect their dad for one day.
What a beautiful foundation for a family film. The brothers have a chance to see dad if they can harness the magic from dad’s wand.
But when Ian waves the wand, the pixie dust lets him down. Ian is only able to bring back half of his dad – from the waist down. No body. No head. No face. The top half is invisible.
The brothers set off on a quest to find a magic gem that will allow them to bring the rest of dad back.
Dad comes, too, looking ever-so-much like dead Bernie, from “Weekend at Bernies,” a comedy with a corpse as the supporting actor.
Well, Ian’s half-a-dad is dragged along on a silly quest to find a gem. That silly plot gimmick effectively ruined the film for me.
The ending finds a touch of sweetness, but far too late.
Oh, to have traveled the road that might have been.
We were teased with a story about two boys who lost their dad, on a quest to meet him for one day. What would they do together? What would they ask? How would that day end? Would they, ultimately, wish that day had never happened or be forever grateful?
So many things were possible from the promising premise.
Instead, we sit through a very routine quest with half-a-dad in tow.
The Pixar script does prompt a bit of dreaming. What would any of us who have lost a mom or dad do if we could bring back our parent for a day? Can we imagine what that day would be like?
Would we apologize for the times we were less than the perfect child? Would we thank mom for all she did? Would we share the sad parts of our lives, and ask for her to comfort us like she always did?
Would we ask what’s it’s like where she lives now? Who’s there with her? Who’s not there?
I think I’d center the conversation on all the gifts she gave me that I never properly thanked her for.
After all, she’s the one who told me I had to be “a teacher or a writer” and I’m the one who told her, warmly, “no.” But mothers often get their wishes granted, in the end. And so, it came to be.
And how would my day with mom end? In tears, I’m sure. Tears of gratitude.
So, I guess “Onward” had its intended effect, after all. I left dreaming about a special day when my mom or dad might have returned for a special visit.
Postscript on COVID 19: Box office receipts for movies last week were the lowest in 20 years, because of the COVID19 fears. One by one, theaters are closing – more every week.
Helena is shuttering all their movie screens this week. The Myrna Loy is closing for now, so our best source of independent cinema is lost. And all Cinemark theaters nationally, including, Helena, are closing as of Wednesday, March 18, “as a proactive measure.”
Hollywood has frozen its best films. No wide releases are planned until late April. Fortune reported that “the international marketplace is even worse as theaters are temporarily closing all over the world.”
During the Depression, movie theaters remained a source of family outings, but this crisis is different since the virus spreads when people gather. The worry is that young asymptomatic healthy moviegoers would silently carry the virus to others, more vulnerable.
Amidst all this bad and sad news, we at the IR are going to keep reviewing films – ones you can stream at home.
And since families are home together now, more than ever, I’m going to feature a great family film every week. I’ll call those films my, “Classics for Kids.” My plan is to start with two of my favorites: “National Velvet” and “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” in the first two weeks. I’ll tell you where you stream the film at a reasonable price.
My other film each week will be for the adults, after the kids go to sleep: Classics for Kids at Heart. I’m going to start with Scorsese’s “The Irishman” next week, a great film we never saw in Helena.
By picking films I love, my reviews are going to be cheerful and enthusiastic, more than ever. That seems altogether appropriate at this moment. I’ve been going to movies for 70 years and reviewing them for 44 years, so I’ve got lots of favorites to share. Seems like fun!
So, there will be one place every week in the paper you can be guaranteed to find good news, courtesy of a cheerful writer: in “Your Time” on the movie page. I may choose sad movies, but they’ll be ones I loved!
It’s my gift of love to loyal readers out there. Let’s stay safe. I’ll send warm thoughts to you, and will accept your well wishes in return.
We can still watch movies from our living room while we cuddle up with the dog and the kids.
Nothing wrong with that.