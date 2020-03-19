A paucity of pixie dust: Pixar’s “Onward” goes backwards

The ending finds a touch of sweetness, but far too late.

Oh, to have traveled the road that might have been.

We were teased with a story about two boys who lost their dad, on a quest to meet him for one day. What would they do together? What would they ask? How would that day end? Would they, ultimately, wish that day had never happened or be forever grateful?

So many things were possible from the promising premise.

Instead, we sit through a very routine quest with half-a-dad in tow.

The Pixar script does prompt a bit of dreaming. What would any of us who have lost a mom or dad do if we could bring back our parent for a day? Can we imagine what that day would be like?

Would we apologize for the times we were less than the perfect child? Would we thank mom for all she did? Would we share the sad parts of our lives, and ask for her to comfort us like she always did?

Would we ask what’s it’s like where she lives now? Who’s there with her? Who’s not there?

I think I’d center the conversation on all the gifts she gave me that I never properly thanked her for.