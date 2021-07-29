A much-anticipated return: The Bard is back--Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Helena

If you go...

What and When: Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 6 p.m. Monday Aug. 2, “A Midsummer Night's Dream”; Tuesday Aug. 3, “Cymbeline”

Where: Anchor/Pioneer Park

Cost: Free, but donations welcome

Info: Reserve your place on the days of the performances, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Areas will be designated for blankets or chairs.

Bring non-perishable food items to hold your blanket down and donate items to Food Share.

Note: No rocks or tent stakes. You cannot leave chairs/blankets overnight.

Picnic dinners are encouraged. No pets.

Added note: “Cymbeline” is also being performed at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, in Townsend’s Pioneer Park.

“A Midsummer Night's Dream” will be performed at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Boulder.

For more info, visit shakespeareintheparks.org