A much-anticipated return: The Bard is back--Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Helena

One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays is matched with one of his least-produced ones this summer in this 49th season of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks.
After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, actors and audiences have been eager to return to a much beloved summer ritual.
Helena performances of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks are 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, “A Midsummer Night's Dream”; and Tuesday, Aug. 3, “Cymbeline,” both at Anchor/Pioneer Park, adjacent to the Lewis & Clark Library on the Downtown Walking Mall.
“The course of true love never did run smooth.” Shakespeare’s famous words could be the theme line running through both of this summer’s plays.
There are plenty of lovers being thwarted, plus deceptions, betrayal, gender swapping and secret identities to keep one’s head and heart a ‘spin.
Crowds gathering across Montana and neighboring states have been eager to indulge themselves in an evening with the Bard under the Big Sky, according to tour manager Riley O’Toole, who’s now in his seventh year with MSIP.
Crowds have been as large or larger than previous years, despite scorching temperatures this summer and chronically smoky skies from forest fires across the West.
“People are hungry for it,” said O’Toole. Not everyone in the audience is following all the plot twists, but they’re excited to return to outdoor theater and seeing their neighbors.
“This summer has felt like a celebration. Being in touch with the communities is really what it’s all about.” In a lot of these “underserved places,” “we are the cultural event of the year.”
The MSIP troupe of professional actors will travel nearly 7,000 miles this season, putting on productions throughout Montana and four neighboring states and 61 communities. It’s an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture.
“We are so excited to be back,” said O’Toole.
In both of this year’s plays, love and loyalty are put through a series of tests.
In “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the audience will likely be familiar with the many twists and turns of the various plots.
As the story opens, we learn that Hermia, who is in love with Lysander, is being commanded to marry Demetrius.
She is given a choice of either death or becoming a nun.
Meanwhile, Hermia’s best friend, Helena pines for Demetrius, and Hermia and Lysander soon flee into the woods.
Alas, in true Shakespeare fashion, there are numerous subplots.
The Duke Theseus of Athens is set to marry the Amazon queen, Hippolyta.
A troupe of amateur actors is in the woods, headed to the duke and queen’s wedding to perform.
Also, crowding the forest is the king and queen of the fairies, Oberon and Titania, who are having a spat.
Adding to the confusion is Puck, whose haphazard sprinkling of a love potion leads to romantic mayhem.
In true magical fashion, true love finds a way to win out.
“Cymbeline” also involves a rebellious daughter, this time Imogen, who marries someone her father King Cymbeline believes beneath her station. She and her husband, Posthumus, pledge their love and fidelity to each other but are separated.
Falsely accused of being unfaithful, Imogen flees into the forest disguised as a boy and becomes a page for the Roman army, which is invading Britain.
A series of betrayals are eventually revealed, and Imogen, in the process, finds not only her husband but also her long-lost brothers.
“‘Cymbeline’ was selected because there are 10 different companies around the world that are participating in this ...project called “Cymbeline and the Anthropocene,” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin and the play’s director.
“Our approach to the play has been derived from many months of researching humanity’s impact on climate change, otherwise known as the Anthropocene.”
The production is part “of a remarkable international project that explores how ‘Cymbeline’ is at the center of an ecological study examining Shakespeare’s
influence on how we view the natural world in contrast to our own urban culture….”
MSIP invites the audience to see the play through a lens of how the natural world reflects what’s going on in the human world, said O’Toole.
The production is also inspired by the surreal world of Grimm’s Fairy Tales as far as costumes and scenic and sound designs.
What Asselin loves about Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is the opportunity it provides to forget the stresses of the world, he said.
Live theater is a collaborative experience between the audience and the actors.
It’s a time “to experience a moment of reprieve from the work day, from the news, even from the smoke.”
“Now more than ever, it’s important for us to bring family and neighbors and community members together to experience live performance as it was meant to be experienced.”