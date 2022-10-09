'A momentous day': Community celebrates Helena Jewish temple's return, Sukkot

Dave Campbell stood with dozens of other people in a line Sunday that started at the front doors of Temple Emanu-El and snaked down the steps and on to the sidewalk that ran parallel to Ewing Street.

“I just wanted to see the inside of the building,” the Helena resident said.

Campbell was among the folks who joined in a Sukkot celebration and dedication of the historic Jewish temple.

On Aug. 25, the Montana Jewish Projected finalized negotiations with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena and bought back the oldest synagogue in Montana, returning the building for use by the Jewish community for the first time in 87 years. The effort included donations from more than 2,000 individuals and several Helena businesses.

Many faiths were represented at Sunday’s celebration. Sukkot is a weeklong Jewish holiday that comes five days after Yom Kippur. It celebrates the harvest.

“We are so excited for them to celebrate Sukkot, said Nicole Giacomini, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This is an amazing opportunity to learn and get a tour of the new temple building,” she said.

Rabbi Ed Stafman of Bozeman led the celebration. He called Sunday’s turnout “fantastic.”

“I am amazed at how many people from the faith community came out to celebrate with us today,” he said. “It is a momentous day.”

Rebecca Stanfel of the Montana Jewish Project agreed.

“Today is going fabulous,” she said prior to the celebration. “We have an outpouring of people.”

During the holiday, it is traditional to eat and, for some, to sleep in a Sukkah, or booth, for seven days. A booth was built for Sunday's celebration.

People gathered on the side lawn for singing and prayer, including a Sukkot teaching and blessing.