The Quiet Girl (PG)

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: A

Cait is not so much abused as neglected. She’s part of a large family sharing a rural home near Waterford around 1981.

Her mom is pregnant again, and there’s no room at the inn for one more.

Late at night, Cait’s parents talk about sending Cait to live with a distant cousin.

“How long should they keep her?” asks the mother.

“They can keep her as long as they like,” says her cold, loveless dad.

Sweet Cait is driven to live with Sean and Eibhlín. Her dad gets out of the car, not opening the door for his daughter.

But Sean’s wife Eibhlin comes over to embrace her.

“Stand out so I can have a proper look at you,” she says, kneeling with arms extended warmly.

She brushes Cait’s hair from her eyes, cups her face gently in her hands, and invites her into her life.

“Come on in child.”

And so 9-year-old Cait experiences unconditional love for the first time.

For Eibhlin, giving love to Cait comes easily. For her husband Sean, expressing love is harder.

We eventually learn Sean and Eibhlin lost a son in a drowning accident years ago. Sean shut down after that, and doesn’t trust easily.

But Cait comes to him almost as an angel. She follows him to the barn to feed calves.

She follows him to the mailbox, at the end of the long driveway.

But Sean stays distant. One day when she wanders off, he scolds her harshly.

Ashamed that he hurt Cait, Sean leaves her a cookie on the table. He’s trying to love again, but it’s a long road.

One day as they walk together, Sean stops and asks Cait if she’d like to run down the long tree-lined road to get the mail. She smiles and runs like the wind to retrieve the letters. She runs back, proudly.

Sean trusted a child again. She returned his trust.

Sean is starting to heal.

Cait, too, is healing. Eibhlin embraces her like a daughter. She bathes her, gives her fresh clothes and cooks delicious Irish meals for her. Mostly she just loves her.

Cait blooms like a flower long denied water and sunshine.

But summer will end. She will return home to a new sister, and go back to school.

The heartbreaking ending should bring tears to all but the bots amongst us. Even Siri might cry.

Though she’s back where she started, Cait now knows what it’s like to be loved. And, by love not blood, Eibhlin and Sean, are now and forever her true parents.

I’m certain, as Cait grows, trips to visit Eibhlin and Sean will be frequent.

She will run down that long driveway into the arms of the ones who love her unconditionally.

As a parent of a beautiful adopted daughter, “A Quiet Girl” touched me on many levels.

The title has many layers. Yes, “she’s a quiet girl, this one,” as Eibhlin observes.

But deeper layers speak to the power of silence.

Eibhlin, herself once a quiet girl - and now a quiet lady - affirms Cait’s sweet shyness.

“Many’s the person who missed the opportunity to say nothing, and lost much because of it,” she says.