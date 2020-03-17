'A little bit goes a long way:' Father and son deliver emergency goods to Helena Valley residents in need

As panicked shoppers emptied the shelves of Helena-area grocery stores because of concerns about coronavirus, Shawn Duncan saw an opportunity where many saw desperation.

"The other morning I saw a post on Facebook of an old man trying to figure out what kind of facial tissue he should use as a butt wipe, because he couldn't find any toilet paper in local stores," he said.

So Shawn and his son Tiegen Duncan responded with their own Facebook post, which said they would deliver emergency toilet paper and other supplies to anyone in need.

Then the calls started rolling in.

All weekend long, the duo drove around the Helena Valley delivering essential goods to those who either could not make it to a grocery store or could not find what they needed when they got there.

One of the calls came from a woman in Idaho who travels to Helena once a month to buy groceries for her mother, who lives here. The stores were out of the items her mother needed when she got to town last week, so the Duncans helped fill the void.

They delivered to 35 homes over the weekend, then five more on Monday. They recently said they had enough supplies to deliver to 20 more homes and planned to keep the service going until they ran out.