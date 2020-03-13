A list of coronavirus cancellations in the Helena area

The following Helena-area events have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
- The Myrna Loy Center decided to postpone Saturday's Night Out gala at the Helena Civic Center. According to a Friday Facebook post, "Out of concern for our beloved community, we have decided to postpone Myrna's Night Out to a date later this year. We want Myrna’s Night Out to be the most fun party of the year, without excluding anyone. And we knew that’s not what it would be tomorrow night. If you’ll stick with us, we will make it happen at a better time!"
- The Lewis and Clark Humane Society announced Friday it will postpone the annual Spay-ghetti fundraiser dinner until further notice. A Friday Facebook post said, "We believe it is the right decision to make for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and wonderful donors and attendees. We know that Spay-ghetti is a favorite event of our supporters and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are incredibly disappointed, but we know we are making the right call to ensure everyone's health and safety." If you purchased tickets, they will be transferred and honored at the rescheduled event. The date of that even has yet to be determined. If you’d like a refund, contact LCHS. For more information, visit lchsmontana.org or contact the shelter at 406-442-1660.
- Helena Public Schools has canceled all school-sponsored out-of-state travel and public indoor gatherings for the months of March and April. Events scheduled for May and June are still pending.
- The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for noon on Saturday has been canceled as of Friday, said Mike O’Connor, past national director of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Thomas Francis Meagher Division. The Hibernians have also elected to canceled the annual ceremony on March 17 at the Capitol rotunda, he said.
- Lewis and Clark Library announced Friday its plan to cancel and postpone the following public events:
- The Library Rest Stop for Pokemon Go Community Day
- Storytelling and Public Lands
- ACT Practice Sessions
- Craft Day at Touchmark
- Spanish Conversation Group
- All Book Discussion Groups
- Story Time, Books & Babies, and Toddler Tales
- Game Night
- Safe Sitter Class
- Simon Winchester (Postponed)
- The Montana Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the Saturday Made in Montana trade show, which is traditionally open to the public and routinely attracts thousands of visitors, will be closed to the public.
- The Montana Historical Society is temporarily canceling all public programs, and the Original Governor's Mansion in Helena is closed until further notice. While the museum itself is still open during its normal hours, outside groups that use MHS facilities are being asked to reschedule.
- Last Dance Gulch is "canceling all upcoming classes and events through April 2020."
