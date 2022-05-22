A life through letters: Book looks at Chinese experience in Montana

De Quan’s family was convinced he was quite wealthy, even though he was working in a low-paying job in Butte, likely as a laundry worker.

His relatives in Southern China, through letters more than 100 years old, implore him to send more money home and to return to China and get married.

There is a 1908 letter from his mom that is particularly heartbreaking, as she wants him to work hard, forsake inappropriate socializing and to help her financially.

“Last month I was very sick, but luckily, the illness is cured,” she wrote. “However, I’m not completely recovered yet, thus money would be helpful. . . . I only wish for your health, but please work hard. Don’t waste your time wandering around in casinos or red-light districts. When you get money, regardless of the amount, return home immediately. After that, you may return to work again.”

De Quan is featured in a book written by a Helena man, looking at the history of the Chinese in Montana, crafted through letters and other accounts of those who moved here in search of a better life.

“The Middle Kingdom Under the Big Sky: A History of the Chinese Experience in Montana” by Mark T. Johnson has been a longtime project. It came out May 1.

Johnson said he was teaching at an international school in Shanghai, China, from 2007-2015 to students who were from all over the world. Johnson, a Great Falls native, would spend summers in Montana.

It was during that time he came across some stories about the Chinese experience in Montana and thought it could be used in the classroom.

He said he used the materials as he taught American history through an Asian-American perspective, and would return to Helena and go to the Montana Historical Society where he came across two large collections of documents in Chinese and thought his Chinese-speaking students and their families could translate.

“It was a little bit harder than that,” he said. “But we eventually go it done.”

Johnson said his professor at Carroll College, Robert Swartout, was an expert on Asian history and had done some work on Asian history in Montana.

“I was aware there was a Chinese history here, but as I started doing these projects with students, more and more emerged,” Johnson said.

He said one batch of documents is from 1880-1920 and written in an older style of calligraphy and older style of Chinese writing. The other set is from 1930-1950 and written in ballpoint pen.

From these documents emerged the ability to look at the history of Montana’s Chinese community in their own words.

In the first group are letters exchanged by a man, De Quan, who is a laundry worker living in Butte and his family in Southern China.

The letters speak more to the family back in China than to the man in Montana.

“The recurring theme is the money he is earning in America is key for the survival of many, many family members in Southern China,” Johnson said. “There is pleading of ‘Send more money,’ ‘Send more money,’ ‘Send more money.’”

“They’re convinced that’s he is quite wealthy,” he said. “They are convinced he has a good job and your hands are covered in gold.”

Johnson said records also reflect De Quan, who was among 1,000 Chinese men in Butte, was going into debt as he tried to send every penny home.

They also constantly pleaded for him to come home and get married. Getting married in Butte was not really an option, as there were not many Chinese women in Butte and marrying someone not Chinese was illegal from 1909 to 1953.

The letters and other documents were found in 2010 and took a long time to translate. Communist China simplified the written form of the language, and there aren't many people who can read traditional script.

Johnson said one scholar who had come across the letters said they were of family matters and of little importance.

“I agree that they deal with family affairs, I disagree in terms of their import,” he said. “In one of the first times ever, not just for Montana but for the North American West, this allows us insight into the specific pressures of the migrants here – life back home in China, some of the factors that pushed them out of China, poverty, famine, disease, war and how much pressure they were under here working in the West.”

Johnson said in 2012 he wrote grants and got a research team of his students from Shanghai to come to Helena for two weeks and work with Montana Historical Society folks while translators worked from Shanghai.

Zoe Anne Stoltz, the Montana Historical Society reference historian, said the museum has a great relationship with Johnson, “who’s been a familiar face in our research center for more than a decade.”

“He and his students from China translated a lot of the Chinese correspondence in our archival collections,” she said. “He has presented at our Montana History Conference regarding Montana’s Chinese culture and the misinterpretations Europeans had of Chinese culture here.”

Stoltz said Johnson has had his sons up at the museum doing research “and we look forward to the next generation of Johnsons doing research.”

Johnson said from 2010 until now there were “exciting finds” that let him know there was more to this story. It was 2019 when he decided there was enough for a book.

He said he hopes readers will see how diverse the state was at its founding, and people brought interesting and important cultures with him as they worked to build this state.

“The Chinese were pushed out, very little remains of the physical presence of the Chinese in Montana. I hope by doing this research we can regain their identity, their contributions, their hopes, their dreams, their obstacles and how they worked together to overcome their obstacles and really give them their identity back and their significant role in building this state.”

Johnson believes De Quan may have slipped into America using someone else’s identity, saying it has not been found in census records. He came from Taishan County, which is the origin of 60% of Chinese who came to America.

In 1890, there were 2,500 Chinese in Montana. By 1950 it had dwindled to 200.

Johnson said it is interesting to see how diverse Montana was at one time, and many of those diverse stories had not been told. He said the fact he was living in China at the time made him “well-positioned” to tell the story.

Johnson calls his Chinese research a hobby; his full-time job is training kindergarten through 12th grade teachers for the University of Notre Dame.

He said the second collection of letters from the 1930s to 1950s reflect on Wing Hong Hom, who came to Montana in 1933 when he was 14. He, like De Quan, also worked in a laundry.

He was trying to get his younger brother, Wing Goon, out of China. He was repeatedly denied entry.

Wing Hong Hom goes on to become the first Chinese miner in Butte in 1941, probably because of wartime need, Johnson said.

He joins the miner’s union, has white friends, goes hunting and fishing.

Johnson says in 1866 in Helena, the Chinese made up 20% of the population. They were excluded from certain professions and there was a boycott of Chinese laundries.

Chinese laundry owners put an advertisement in the newspaper in 1866.

“We have at all times been willing to abide by all the laws of the United States . . . and are now willing to deport ourselves as good law abiding citizens of Montana Territory, and ask but that protection that the liberal and good government of this country permits us to enjoy. We pay all our taxes and assessments, and only ask that the good people of Montana may let us earn an honest living by the sweat of our brow.”

“They came and worked, they paid taxes, they built the infrastructure. They were not given the opportunity to integrate,” Johnson said.

The 260-page book is published by the University of Nebraska Press. It sells for $55, but people who go to Johnson’s website, bigskychinese.com, can get it for 40% off.

It can also be purchased a local independent bookstores.

He has several events lined up, including a noon brown bag lunch May 23 at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St., Butte; a May 25 event at 5:30 p.m. the Mai Wah Society in Butte; an Aug. 31 event at the Montana Club in Helena and a Sept. 15 event at the Legal Tender in Clancy.

Mai Wah Society, 17 W. Mercury St., focuses on telling the Asian history of the Rocky Mountain region, but specifically the Chinese history of Butte. Johnson sits on its board.

“We’re very excited about it, based on his excellent archival research,” said Pat Munday, the past president of the society. “It will help tell us how the Chinese dealt with discrimination and exclusion while keeping their transnational identity.”

He said though the Chinese immigrants worked and lived in America, they kept close ties with family and the region they came from.

“These letters are just fantastic,” Munday said.

