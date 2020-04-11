A letter to my veterinarian

Author’s note: The peace, encouragement, and hope expressed in this letter, composed before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is God’s deepest desire for us even now.
Thank you for your gentle care the day our dog, our buddy of 15 years, was euthanized. Your compassion was so genuine. We miss him dearly, yet we enjoy good memories you wished for us. In return for your kindness, may I share thoughts of my own? I cannot imagine how difficult your work as a caregiver must at times be. And I cannot imagine this ever becoming routine….
A powerful peace came over me in his final moments, though it was hidden by my tears. It is the deepest, most abiding peace of all. I thought I understood it well though, it seems, I had to “put on more miles” before it took hold of my life. I wish I had shared this with a young veterinarian years earlier who has since euthanized our geriatric “pups,” each of them a heartbreaking loss. But I was not yet prepared to do so. You share with her a great heart. For that she remains an important person in our family’s life -- as will you for having cared for our own with such gentleness.
This peace overflows the void which death and, for many, unanswered questions of life’s meaning, tragically threaten with dreaded success. It goes beyond the very best consolation any of us is otherwise able to offer, try as we might. It goes beyond soothing a wounded heart. This peace heals the broken heart, filling it with hope – even joy. It abides because it embeds itself deeply within. It is genuine for it is grounded in promise. It is grounded in God’s very own promise.
The Bible reveals this peace in many places. Among my favorites is one in the Book of Revelation, chapter 21. Although I thought I understood these verses I hadn’t, for this peace escaped me. These have since become among the most profound in all of Scripture, the source of peace, encouragement, and hope:
“Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away… And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband; and I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling of God is with men. He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, God Himself will be with them; He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away.’ And He who sat upon the throne said, ‘Behold, I make all things new…Write this, for these words are trustworthy and true.’ “
This revelation to John is God’s promise of the New Creation. It must have overwhelmed him with awe, so enormous is the hope within. The wonder of the New Creation is as far beyond our imagination as the universe reaches beyond our own solar system. It is much more than “Heaven.” Even “resurrection” is but only a part of it -- though a very important part at that.
As a younger a man I believed life centered around human beings (myself included) -- especially those I love. It’s not that I consciously thought this way but, even so, it was the way I lived. And yet God alone is the center of Life, and of the New Creation itself. For while Scripture elevates human beings to the top of Creation, it is not at the expense of God’s love for, nor His commitment to all He gives life and, for that matter, to God’s entire Creation for, “Behold, I make all things new.”
What this means for the New Creation we honestly haven’t much of a clue, though science is beginning to open windows into this (perhaps at times unwittingly). Whatever it proves to be, God offers wonderful comfort with the assurance He cherishes Life and His entire Creation. And John, living with difficulty in exile as punishment because of his love for Jesus, knew that God’s promise of New Creation is certain because of Jesus’ life, ministry, death, and resurrection.
What that means for all Creation and for Life itself -- yes, to include our buddy -- will eventually become known in fullness. “Easter” -- Resurrection Sunday -- offers a glimpse into the New Creation with Jesus’ decisive defeat of death. Until such time, perhaps there is something here that will enable you to offer even greater comfort and peace to those you are already consoling in their grief -- a hope we share.
Thank you for your compassionate care of our buddy at the end of his life -- life with our family.
Thank you, Father, for entrusting our companion of 15 years to our care, for Your love for and commitment to Life, and for the promise, the hope of the New Creation.
Chuck Amdahl, earlier ordained in the Lutheran Church, retired from a career as a federal law enforcement officer, and has since been privileged to serve as a volunteer chaplain for our men and women in blue. He is a veteran (USN), and a member of the Helena Ministerial Association. Email him at rmtnhimt@gmail.com.
