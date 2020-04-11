A letter to my veterinarian

The Bible reveals this peace in many places. Among my favorites is one in the Book of Revelation, chapter 21. Although I thought I understood these verses I hadn’t, for this peace escaped me. These have since become among the most profound in all of Scripture, the source of peace, encouragement, and hope:

“Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away… And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband; and I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling of God is with men. He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, God Himself will be with them; He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away.’ And He who sat upon the throne said, ‘Behold, I make all things new…Write this, for these words are trustworthy and true.’ “

This revelation to John is God’s promise of the New Creation. It must have overwhelmed him with awe, so enormous is the hope within. The wonder of the New Creation is as far beyond our imagination as the universe reaches beyond our own solar system. It is much more than “Heaven.” Even “resurrection” is but only a part of it -- though a very important part at that.