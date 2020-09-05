A letter to athletes, parents and pastors

It is unlikely you have heard of my high school gymnastics coach, much less read interviews of him in Sports Illustrated.
He was never featured Person of the Year on Time’s cover, and it is most unlikely he will be nominated Coach of the Year.
No matter. Next to my dad, he remains one of the most important men in my life.
I informed my bride I was “going home” to take care of unfinished business. Predictably, she asked the “what” and “why” questions. “I have a man to thank 50 years after-the-fact,” I said – “my Coach.”
Though surprised, she supported my decision, which was no little thing since the prospect of evacuation was an ever-present threat in the fire season before us and, as if that wasn’t enough, she’d have her hands full caring for my lovable, though needy malamute.
Our reunion at the restaurant was great! After so many years we had a lot to talk about. Then I remembered the purpose of my cross-country travel.
Awkwardly fumbling my coffee, I looked up and said, “Tim, I want you to know how grateful I am that you were my coach. Your help through an important time in my life is something I will never forget.”
The silence was, as they say, deafening. Coach just sat there, quietly. Then, very slowly, he said, “Chuck, you don’t know how much that means to me….”
My recent involvement with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes reminded me of how fortunate I was to have had Tim as my coach. This coupled with, to my surprise, the abundance of gratitude God has poured into my life in recent years, finalized the decision to return to the Midwest.
I asked Tim if he had heard of FCA. At this he became quiet, his eyes lowering slightly: “I had thought about starting-up FCA at school with you boys, but I didn’t. And to this day I regret it.”
In that moment, our conversation turned from coach-to-alumnus to one between Christian brothers: Tim, your reply just now answered a question I’ve long had, but one I no longer need to ask. Even back then, in high school, I knew there was something different about you, something I never had in a coach before or afterwards. Now I know what it was: it was your faith.
You never vocalized your faith in the gym around us boys, and you never wore it on your sleeve. Yet it was your faith, Tim -- you were living-out God’s love and acceptance of you, in your own life, and modelling that love and acceptance for us as our coach. Oh, you taught us skills, technique and discipline. And you worked us to the bone at practices.
More importantly, though, in all this God was working through you, in a special and intentional way, because you enjoyed a relationship with Him. This was pointing us to something of ultimate importance -- that we, too, might have such a relationship with our Creator.
You saw us as young men, in our prime who, made in the image of God, would glorify Him by doing our very best, in and outside of the gym and in life itself. That’s what made you so different. You glorified God in your coaching. And you did it without ever uttering a “God word.” So I just want to thank you, Coach. I need to thank you, Tim. You prepared me for the hardest “competitions” life has presented – and for my sport as well.
The Rev. Billy Graham is quoted as having said to a young person, deciding between a career as a teacher-coach and the ordained ministry: “A coach will impact more young people in one year than the average person will in a lifetime.” (Wow!)
As a young athlete and, much later, a pastor (and a parent of three athletic girls) I, like Coach Tim, regret not having embraced FCA earlier. For there is nothing more important than nurturing young people’s quest for an intimate relationship with the Lord of Life Himself. All of us share a deep commitment to young people and, now, I will share some final thoughts:
Coach: There is nothing that drives athletes harder – those who want this relationship – than knowing they are performing for the glory of God! (Eric Liddell, Chariots of Fire).
Athletes: I Corinthians 9:24-27 (check-out The Message trans. – biblegateway.com)
Parents: what is your highest hope, your greatest wish for your children? (Oh - and support their coaches!)
Pastor: Coaches in the congregation, like FCA, can amplify your ministry, because the blood, sweat, and tears they demand of their athletes coupled with the presence of Christ working in and through them, forge a special relationship, one that draws young people deeper into faith and congregational life.
About FCA: Bob Veroulis is Montana FCA’s state director, residing in Helena, and is a brother in Christ for whom I have deep respect. He has a great heart for coaches and young athletes and he welcomes conversations. Contact him at bveroulis@fca.org; or 760-835-6993.
Chuck Amdahl, earlier ordained in the Lutheran Church, retired from a career as a federal law enforcement officer, and has since been privileged to serve as a volunteer chaplain for our men and women in blue. He is a veteran (USN), and a member of the Helena Ministerial Association. Email him at rmtnhimt@gmail.com.
