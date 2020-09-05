A letter to athletes, parents and pastors

My recent involvement with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes reminded me of how fortunate I was to have had Tim as my coach. This coupled with, to my surprise, the abundance of gratitude God has poured into my life in recent years, finalized the decision to return to the Midwest.

I asked Tim if he had heard of FCA. At this he became quiet, his eyes lowering slightly: “I had thought about starting-up FCA at school with you boys, but I didn’t. And to this day I regret it.”

In that moment, our conversation turned from coach-to-alumnus to one between Christian brothers: Tim, your reply just now answered a question I’ve long had, but one I no longer need to ask. Even back then, in high school, I knew there was something different about you, something I never had in a coach before or afterwards. Now I know what it was: it was your faith.

You never vocalized your faith in the gym around us boys, and you never wore it on your sleeve. Yet it was your faith, Tim -- you were living-out God’s love and acceptance of you, in your own life, and modelling that love and acceptance for us as our coach. Oh, you taught us skills, technique and discipline. And you worked us to the bone at practices.