A janitor mops while a ballerina leaps: Charlie Kaufman’s back

But what in the name of Federico Fellini does that dance have to do with our story?

Jake’s car is covered with snow. Curtain falls. Finis.

Time to sit down with a friend and get confused together.

Captivated, I read a dozen insightful essays where critics tried to knit the threads together.

I read interviews with Kaufman where he unravels key scenes.

And I researched Iain Reid’s 2016 novel that inspired this film. Turns out the film is pretty faithful, although there’s no ballet in the book, I gather.

Kaufman says Reid gave him permission to take the story wherever his unhinged mind wished to go. Invitation accepted.

I enjoyed my research, because trying to unravel metaphorical films is part of their appeal.

I always worry that the “solution” to a baffling mystery will be contrived, but this script plays it straight. In retrospect, we can see where we were going and how we got there.

Did I tell you too much? Did I spoil things? Not likely, because I’m doubting you know what happened even after all my hints. Perhaps I misled you. Intentionally.

Now it’s your turn to watch and wonder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0