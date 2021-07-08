A janitor mops while a ballerina leaps: Charlie Kaufman’s back

I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Streaming on Netflix
(R)
Grade: A-
In “I’m Thinking of Ending It All” we get to burrow down another cinematic rabbit hole with our surreal tour guide, Charlie Kaufman. Bring your Olight, because Charlie has a frustrating habit of taking us to dark places and abandoning us.
Kaufman’s library includes “Being John Malkovich,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Adaptation,” and “Synecdoche, New York.” All of these scripts are cerebral, metaphorical – and elusive.
I welcome such films because they are a needed break from Hollywood drivel that dumbs it down for dollars.
“I’m Thinking of Ending It All” begins exactly where the title promises: with a dark discussion of suicide by Lucy.
“I keep thinking about ending it all and it doesn’t go away,” she says. “It’s always there.”
Next comes a curious wrinkle.
“What if that thought were planted in my mind? But you can’t fake a thought, can you?”
Kaufman has planted that clue early. I missed it entirely.
The monologue is delivered by Irish actress Jessie Buckley, channeling her inner Saoirse Ronan, turns in a nuanced interior performance.
After those Sartrian thoughts, we hit the road. Lucy and her boyfriend Jake are off to meet Jake’s parents at their country home.
Jake is played by Jesse Plemons, whom I like more with every role. He reminds me so much of Philip Seymour Hoffman, who left us at 46, far too soon.
Appropriately, they are traveling in a snowstorm. Jake reads recites Wordsworth’s “Intimations.” Lucy adds some depressing verse of her own.
During their silences, we hear Lucy talking to herself as the windshield wiper pushes the show aside.
“He’s a nice guy, but we’re not going anywhere. But it’s easier to stay,” she thinks to herself.
At that point, Jake looks over and asks her what she said? She shakes her head, says she said nothing.
Clue number two.
Next stop: Mom and Dad’s place. They are a bit odd. They laugh inappropriately while hoping Lucy’s “the one.”
Lucy is impatient to leave. She has a paper to write. Eventually, she talks Jake into heading home, but not before his mom passes.
Wait. Mom’s gone, but son still leaves? It’s Kaufman.
Jake chains up the tires to make sure they get home safely. Nice touch.
Two more stops. One for a milkshake at Tulsey Town, where three perky ’50s waitresses take their 2 a.m. order.
With shake in hand, Jake decides to visit his childhood school, where an old janitor is mopping floors in the dead of night.
Inside the school, Kaufman serves up a buffet of strangeness, including a beautifully choreographed ballet – and a scene from “Oklahoma.”
Not to mention Jake’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech, which he borrows from “A Beautiful Mind.”
Hint three.
Kaufman channeling Kafka.
Underneath, the morbid motif beats on.
“Everyone has to die. That’s the truth,” thinks Lucy. “Humans know the inevitability of their own death.”
I haven’t mentioned that Lucy changes names now and again – and changes her backstory, too.
I decided afterwards that this cryptic script has its decoder ring hidden inside the ballet, which was transcendent.
The New York City Ballet staged this dance with soloist Unity Phelan and Ryan Steele. Their only audience is the janitor, who pushes his trash can while watching them leap – and mops.
But what in the name of Federico Fellini does that dance have to do with our story?
Jake’s car is covered with snow. Curtain falls. Finis.
Time to sit down with a friend and get confused together.
Captivated, I read a dozen insightful essays where critics tried to knit the threads together.
I read interviews with Kaufman where he unravels key scenes.
And I researched Iain Reid’s 2016 novel that inspired this film. Turns out the film is pretty faithful, although there’s no ballet in the book, I gather.
Kaufman says Reid gave him permission to take the story wherever his unhinged mind wished to go. Invitation accepted.
I enjoyed my research, because trying to unravel metaphorical films is part of their appeal.
I always worry that the “solution” to a baffling mystery will be contrived, but this script plays it straight. In retrospect, we can see where we were going and how we got there.
Did I tell you too much? Did I spoil things? Not likely, because I’m doubting you know what happened even after all my hints. Perhaps I misled you. Intentionally.
Now it’s your turn to watch and wonder.