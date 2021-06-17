A harrowing poetic masterpiece explores the roots of slavery

The Underground Railroad
Amazon Prime, episodes 1-10
Grade: A
In 1977 “Roots” took Americans on a 12-hour unforgettable journey into the roots of slavery.
Now, 44 years later, Barry Jenkins has crafted his own 12-hour, 10-episode, series about slavery that, arguably, has even deeper roots than “Roots” itself.
Jenkins’ series is a masterpiece. “The Underground Railroad,” is alternately depressing, touching and always beautiful. It’s non-linear and mystical, an almost dreamlike train trip through history.
Cora travels through America on a mythical underground railroad that has no schedule and no published route. When life becomes unbearable in Georgia, Cora opens the trap door in some backyard, and climbs down to the station.
“When does it leave? Where does it go?” she might ask. She’ll be told “away from here.” Wait patiently. Meanwhile, she must write her “testimony” about her life, as the price of admission.
“All aboard!”
But inevitably the train arrives in a new place which offers glimmers of hope, which inevitably darken into hopelessness sending Cora underground yet again.
Each “stop” provides a surrealistic portrait of one aspect of slavery, part raw truth and part surrealistic. Some critics call the train trip, “magic realism.”
Three spiritual threads kept me wanting to board the train again every day: the darkness, the light and the shades of gray.
Any work of art that seeks to illuminate the darkest hours of life must not flinch in portraying the horror. Holocaust dramas will take us to the showers.
“The Underground Railroad” starts with horror: a slave is burned at the stake while other slaves are forced to watch. We see the death through the eyes of the dying man, a blur of flames that slowly fades to black.
Horrifying. Later, we’ll hear the story of a woman who was hung by a hook until she died.
One entire episode takes place in a venomous town where black men are poisoned and black women are cut to render them infertile.
“Where are all the black babies?” asks Cora, terrified.
A slave catcher is the central antagonist, seeking to sell runaway slaves. He’s the symbol of fear that haunts Cora whether awake or asleep.
Jenkins does offer glimmers of light in the person of Cora. She’s the center of our story. Cora says her plight was to be “born black – and a woman.”
Cora is iron tough. Those she loves are killed. But still she rises.
Cora trusts no one, but she has deep compassion for those who suffer. Her caged bird sings sweetly. We love her very much.
Although the darkness and light are powerful in “Railroad,” the ultimate power lies in shades of gray.
The most profound contradiction lies inside Ridgeway, the slavecatcher. During his youth, his father spoke at great length about the “great spirit,” and an almost Quaker desire to “see ourselves in every living being.”
The slavecatcher’s “assistant” is a freed slave, who kills for the slavecatcher on command.
The ruthless Ridgeway softens when he visits his mother’s grave. He yearns for faith, but cannot connect with “the great spirit.”
Spiritual themes are found, inexplicably, inside the life of the slavecatcher.
Cora, too, prays for guidance.
“Mom? Are you up north? I know you are.”
Cora is a gentle soul who learns to fire a gun – at a forehead.
Among townspeople, good people are shown making excuses for their cowardice in the face of pathological cruelty – much like bystanders excused their inaction during the Holocaust.
The plantation master is the darkest figure. A number of characters are presented as being fundamentally good, many of them women who emerge as the gendered conscience of the slaves in dark times.
The final scene finds Cora and a young girl hopping aboard a covered wagon.
“Are you gentle?” Cora asks the driver. He nods.
And so, Cora and the little girl curl up under a blanket and sip water, as their new “wagon train” heads West.
Cora’s last act in the South is to plant her mom’s okra seeds, which receive the water of life, from the Cora’s tears.
“Railroad” is filled with stunning camera shots of dignified black slaves, picking cotton. Standing in the fields they all turn to the camera and stand straight, proud, beautiful. Later, in a utopian black town before the white purge, they stand tall again.
Those images linger. Blacks are still standing tall and, sadly, are still waiting for their next train to freedom.