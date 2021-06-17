A harrowing poetic masterpiece explores the roots of slavery

Each “stop” provides a surrealistic portrait of one aspect of slavery, part raw truth and part surrealistic. Some critics call the train trip, “magic realism.”

Three spiritual threads kept me wanting to board the train again every day: the darkness, the light and the shades of gray.

Any work of art that seeks to illuminate the darkest hours of life must not flinch in portraying the horror. Holocaust dramas will take us to the showers.

“The Underground Railroad” starts with horror: a slave is burned at the stake while other slaves are forced to watch. We see the death through the eyes of the dying man, a blur of flames that slowly fades to black.

Horrifying. Later, we’ll hear the story of a woman who was hung by a hook until she died.

One entire episode takes place in a venomous town where black men are poisoned and black women are cut to render them infertile.

“Where are all the black babies?” asks Cora, terrified.

A slave catcher is the central antagonist, seeking to sell runaway slaves. He’s the symbol of fear that haunts Cora whether awake or asleep.