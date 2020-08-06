A half pint lives a full life in her Little House

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Little House on the Prairie

All episodes free on Amazon Prime

Grade: A

I grew up without much money, but never knew that. Mom and Dad always made sure my sister and I had enough.

Only once did it seem like we might not put a meal on the table. My dad, a mechanic, repaired a stove. Later, when a fire burned that house, the owner sued my dad and took everything we had.

My dad was furious. My mom was in tears. There was talk of losing our home.

And then our friends arrived. They held a night of entertainment with all proceeds to our family.

The night of that show I learned what it meant to grow up in a small town: Neighbors were there for each other. They paid too much for tickets. They passed an offering plate to get more.

My dad never asked more than people could afford. Now in hard times, here came our neighbors, to return the cup of sugar.

Perhaps growing up with good neighbors is why I loved “Little House on the Prairie.” I watched the whole first season when I was 28 and teaching eighth grade. I curled up Wednesday nights in a beanbag chair.