A half pint lives a full life in her Little House

Little House on the Prairie
All episodes free on Amazon Prime
Grade: A
I grew up without much money, but never knew that. Mom and Dad always made sure my sister and I had enough.
Only once did it seem like we might not put a meal on the table. My dad, a mechanic, repaired a stove. Later, when a fire burned that house, the owner sued my dad and took everything we had.
My dad was furious. My mom was in tears. There was talk of losing our home.
And then our friends arrived. They held a night of entertainment with all proceeds to our family.
The night of that show I learned what it meant to grow up in a small town: Neighbors were there for each other. They paid too much for tickets. They passed an offering plate to get more.
My dad never asked more than people could afford. Now in hard times, here came our neighbors, to return the cup of sugar.
Perhaps growing up with good neighbors is why I loved “Little House on the Prairie.” I watched the whole first season when I was 28 and teaching eighth grade. I curled up Wednesday nights in a beanbag chair.
At its heart “Little House” is the story of living and growing up in a small town.
Montana has hundreds of towns just like Plum Creek. In fact, I counted more than three dozen Montana towns under 300 people.
With all the episodes of “Little House” available to stream for free on Amazon Prime, I decided to end the summer with a “Little House” binge.
So, I started with the pilot, and watched the first two episodes that started the series.
And I was hooked again. I love the Ingalls family, the preacher, the doctor. I loved Nellie Oleson and her mom a little less, perhaps. Half Pint and I have that in common.
The series opened with the two-hour pilot in March 1974. The first scene finds the Ingalls leaving the house in the big woods head West. But before they go, they say goodbye to Grandma and Grandpa.
“Ma said I might never see them again,” narrates young Laura, as tears run down everyone’s faces.
With horses pulling their covered wagon, they set out from Wisconsin to find their way west.
“I want my 160 acres, free and clear,” said Pa. They cross a river too deep, but somehow make it over. Their dog is swept away in the rapids.
Finally, they find a plot of land they all love.
Charles and Caroline spend every hour building the house of their dreams. Mr. Edwards helps with the work, and teaches Laura how to spit.
“That’s uncivilized,” says Mom, with Pa smirking nearby.
But just when they’ve settled in, federal agents tell them they must move. Tears flow, as the Ingalls set out yet again to find their little house on the prairie.
America loved that pilot, and six months later the first season began, with the Ingalls building their second home in Plum Creek, near Walnut Grove, Minnesota.
They have no money for wheat seeds for crops. They have no plow to till the soil. So, Pa strikes a deal with a greedy businessman to fix his roof and haul grain. For collateral, Pa offers his oxen. He works two jobs and then comes home to work outside until the moon is up.
He literally works himself to exhaustion, and is finally injured just as he was to finish. Mr. Scrooge comes calling to collect the Ingalls’ oxen.
But Pa has half a day left to finish the task. His ribs are broken, so he collapses trying to finish. He lies on the ground holding his side.
Enter the neighbors.
All the people in the town who love the Ingalls, and that’s nearly everyone, come over to finish hauling the grain. His two girls drag two bags that are double their weight.
And so, life in Walnut Grove begins with neighbors loving neighbors.
The values are in place: hard work, faith, and family. And those values would carry the series forward for 204 episodes, over nine seasons, ending in 1984.
By that time, Sue and I had left Houston for Seattle, and I was a journalist.
But every week, I still wanted my comfort food: “Little House.” Mary had lost her vision and Half Pint was a full pint now.
The series is just as powerful now as 50 years ago, a tribute to Michael Landon who just wanted to tell wholesome stories about small towns.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.