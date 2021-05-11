'A great place to grow up': Family grapples with fire at historic Helena mansion

BJ Allen-Prudden was born in the historic Lissner Mansion 26 years ago and had finally made her way into getting the coveted third-floor bedroom, complete with a loft and skylight that gave her access to the roof.

“It was super cool,” she said Monday during a telephone call, noting that at one time it had served as a bedroom for her parents and was passed down to other family members.

And now it was hers.

But on May 3, while at work, she got a text on her phone from her sister telling her the house was on fire. Allen-Prudden said she left her job as a receptionist at a salon without saying a word to co-workers, jumped in the car, and headed for home.

“The whole time I was hoping it was a mistake and it wasn’t real,” she said.

But it was real.

Since the fire, the family has not been able to go back into the mansion and the building has been condemned, Allen-Prudden said. She said the fire marshal has not determined a cause.

“Right now, we really don’t know anything,” she said.

BJ’s mother, Barda Allen, said the family is not sure about the future of the house.