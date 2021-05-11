'A great place to grow up': Family grapples with fire at historic Helena mansion

BJ Allen-Prudden was born in the historic Lissner Mansion 26 years ago and had finally made her way into getting the coveted third-floor bedroom, complete with a loft and skylight that gave her access to the roof.
“It was super cool,” she said Monday during a telephone call, noting that at one time it had served as a bedroom for her parents and was passed down to other family members.
And now it was hers.
But on May 3, while at work, she got a text on her phone from her sister telling her the house was on fire. Allen-Prudden said she left her job as a receptionist at a salon without saying a word to co-workers, jumped in the car, and headed for home.
“The whole time I was hoping it was a mistake and it wasn’t real,” she said.
But it was real.
Since the fire, the family has not been able to go back into the mansion and the building has been condemned, Allen-Prudden said. She said the fire marshal has not determined a cause.
“Right now, we really don’t know anything,” she said.
BJ’s mother, Barda Allen, said the family is not sure about the future of the house.
“We’re hoping it’s not a total loss,” she said.
Fire Marshal Lou Antonick of the Helena Fire Department said Monday the fire was still under investigation. The windows are boarded up and there is debris in the yard.
The Queen Anne Victorian-style home at 315 State St. was built in 1889 by Marcus Lissner, a prominent Jewish member of the Helena community. He and wife Jennie Sabolsky had nine children. It is one of Helena’s original mansions and is in the city’s South-Central Historic District.
Barda Allen found the house in the 1980s on a visit to Montana. She and her husband, George, a carpenter and musician, decided to buy it. They moved into the home where they eventually raised five children.
The price was $40,000. It did not have central heat or insulation, Allen said.
According to a Gofundme page to help the family the home is also known locally as “The Pirate House,” noting that was because of “the Jolly Roger flag which proudly flew above the roof for many years.”
It notes the flag was often used by neighbors to give directions to visitors.
Allen-Prudden family members who were living in the house have scattered, staying with relatives, friends, at hotels and through other accommodations.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/74560c6e) had raised about $11,694 of its $15,000 goal. It said that was from 110 donations. An earlier goal of $10,000 had been raised.
There is also an account set up at Valley Bank, FBO Allen-Prudden Family. They are also planning a benefit for the family in the near future.
The family had rented a room in the house that was offered on AirBnB, in which guests were told of the home’s proximity to the downtown area.
“It was a vision of the Bards to finish the home and offer more rooms to the visitors of Helena,” the GoFundMe page states.
BJ Allen-Prudden was one of three family members born in the mansion. And she notes several family members, including her father, have died there as well.
“I had lived there literally my whole life,” she said. “It was just a great place to grow up. There was a lot of space. It was nice and I am going to miss it.”
She said they were the home’s second owners as the family had purchased the mansion from two of Lissner’s daughters nearly 34 years ago.
Barda Allen said she believes the spirit of one of the Lissner children was living inside.
“She welcomed me to the house,” she said, noting her husband and other family members worked on improving it. “It’s a big, beautiful house. We were taking care of it on the inside.”
BJ Allen-Prudden said it had beautiful woodwork, a wooden spiral staircase, a gorgeous wooden mantle in one of the living rooms and nice trim in all the rooms.
She said when her family peeled wallpaper from kitchen walls they came across writing on the wall that marked the heights of the Lissner children.
They never painted over the markings. And they hung a portrait of Marcus Lissner in the living room.
“He looked very distinguished,” she said.
Amy Carr was the first family member on the scene May 3 when the house burned. She had been called by a friend and was asked what was happening at the house.
“We have so many memories here,” she said, adding her father died in the house.
“There are so many pieces of him inside.”
