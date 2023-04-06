A Good Person

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B-

Addiction, treatment, relapse.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Films about addiction – whether alcohol, gambling or drugs – follow that familiar template. I often find myself drifting when the ending is telegraphed at hello.

I felt that way for the first half of “A Good Person,” a portrait of Allison, a 20-something opioid addict.

Not until the addict finds love and support from two unlikely friends does the script gain traction.

And as we watch tough love from friends heal wounds, we are reminded of why AA works – because the addict is never alone. There’s always another wounded soul on call, 24/7 – to listen, to talk, to encourage.

AA is built on wounded warriors helping each other. Personal note: An older student who subdued demons thanks to AA, once gave me a signed copy of his “Big Book” as a graduation present.

“Good Person” reminds us that the same formula can work outside a 12-step process.

Florence Pugh, whose haunting performance in “Midsommar” gave me chills, plays Allison, the addict.

Her descent is fueled by a fatal car accident. She was a distracted driver, and two friends died. Her recovery included drugs she learned to love too much.

The tension revolves around both physical addiction and psychological trauma – deep guilt and disabling loneliness.

Hope comes from two unlikely places: the daughter of the accident victims, and her guardian, Daniel (Morgan Freeman).

Morgan Freeman plays the flawed mentor, an alcoholic who abused his son, who, in this tangled family tree, was Allison’s fiancé.

These wounded survivors embrace Allison, tossing her a lifeline.

The title is a spiritual metaphor reminding us that underneath all regrettable acts lies a “good person,” struggling to relight their candle.

Because Ryan and Daniel believe in Allison at a time when she doesn’t believe in herself, she slowly starts the long road back.

“A Good Person” has good moments, interrupted by long detours into oft-traveled tropes.

For those wondering how the game “Dungeons and Dragons” could be translated to film, I’m here to report: I don’t know.

I don’t play D&D, and the movie seems only tangentially linked to the much-loved fantasy game.

What emerges is a light-hearted fantasy about a bumbling dad (a forgettable/regrettable Chris Pine), trying to save his daughter from an evil emperor. Everyone is mugging for laughs, ending with hugs.

I was bored at hello, and still bored at goodbye.

D&D fans are, however, apparently delighted with this “adaptation.”

So be it. Duplicate bridge is my game, not D&D.