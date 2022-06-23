'A giant in Montana': Eric Feaver, longtime union leader, Helena city commissioner, dies

Eric Feaver, longtime state employee union leader, current Helena city commissioner and a driving force behind state politics, has died, it was announced Thursday.

Feaver, a Democrat who was not afraid to ruffle feathers, could often be seen at the state Capitol during legislative sessions, lobbying and testifying on issues that impacted state employees.

He died Wednesday, officials said. He was 77.

Feaver’s death was announced at Thursday’s Hometown Helena meeting, a grassroots group in which Feaver would attend.

Former Helena Mayor Jim Smith, who emcees the meeting, was saddened by the news, saying he had just attended a ribbon cutting with Feaver.

“Eric was a legend at the capitol and not just in his own mind,” he said, sparking some laughter from the audience. “He was a giant of the lobby and made a difference here in Montana.”

Feaver was elected city commissioner in November and was the top vote getter in a race for two open seats. He pushed the issues of housing, parks and recreation, and local authority during campaign season. He said Helena had been his home for nearly 50 years.

Mayor Wilmot Collins said the city commission was devastated by the news.

"With his short time on the commission, he was a valuable asset ..." he said. "Eric was a seasoned public servant whose only interest was the public."

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte commented on Feaver's death.

“Eric Feaver was a committed public servant and veteran, who served as a city commissioner in Helena, an educator, and a strong advocate for state employees for decades. The state and city of Helena will miss his unmistakable voice,” he said in an email. “Susan and I are praying for his wife Ellen, his family, and his friends and colleagues.”

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester called Feaver was "a giant in Montana."

"No matter his role — servicemember, teacher, labor leader, or city official — Eric relentlessly served his fellow Montanans," he said in an email. "Sharla and I are heartbroken by his passing, but his legacy will live on in the Last Best Place for generations."

From 1984-2020, Feaver was president of the MEA, MEA-MFT and finally the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents 23,000 professional and classified employees working in public schools, the university system, Head Start, local and state governments, and private health care across Montana.

“One of the best things about my job is that there is always a reason to come to work,” he said in a 2020 interview with the Great Falls Tribune. “It keeps the adrenaline pumping. Every now and then, when we lose, it makes us all the more anxious to win the next time.”

John Cech, president of Carroll College, said he has known and worked with Feaver since 2002, when Cech became the dean of the MSU Billings College of Technology. Cech worked with the MEA-MFT on statewide labor negotiations.

“Eric was a giant in this state in every way,” Cech said in an email. “ He loved everything about Montana, from its beauty, schools, civic government, and of course, politics. He will be sorely missed but fondly remembered.”

Feaver had spent some time in the classroom as a teacher and taught English and social studies in the Helena Public Schools from 1974-1984.

Feaver earned a bachelor's degree in government, history and economics from the University of Oklahoma in 1967, a master's degree in American history from the University of Maryland in 1972, and an honorary doctorate of education from Montana State University in 1999.

He was born in 1945 and graduated from Norman High, Norman, Oklahoma, in 1963.

Although he was a conscientious objector, Feaver served his country, as a combat medic with the Army's 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War from 1969-1970.

"Any questions about his dedication to service and conviction of his beliefs was set aside at an early age when as a conscientious objector he chose to serve in combat as a medic without carrying a gun. He lived a life like that, always in the service of others," former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer, who considered Feaver a friend, said.

He said Feaver was a man who respected another man and you will never find a stronger advocate for the people he believes in.

"From time to time we didn’t exactly agree on a strategy, but I never questioned his motives," Schweitzer said. "His motive was to serve others."

Feaver was an avid hiker, often posting on Facebook about his most recent walk.

"I took a short, easy hike to once again check out the flowers along Dog Creek," he wrote June 19. "Beautiful sunny, a tich too warm, no wind day. Camas ruled. Multiple shades of green. And remnants of former residents who moved on elsewhere many years ago."

He and wife, Ellen, over the years donated two lots to the city of Helena to be included in Mount Helena City Park.

Feaver was weighing in on politics just hours before his death.

Jacob Torgerson announced on Twitter he had just been elected chair of the Lewis and Clark County Democrats. He is 20.

“Welcome to leadership, Jacob,” Feaver replied.

This story will be updated.

