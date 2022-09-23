A family affair: Children of 2 longtime Helena physicians carrying the torch at St. Peter's

The adult children of two longtime local physicians have returned to Helena with an M.D. behind their names.

On Aug. 28, Dr. Matthew Goldes joined St. Peter’s Health as a general and vascular surgeon. He is the son of Dr. Jeffry Goldes, who has been practicing dermatology in Helena for 32 years, since 1990.

"Most of my patients will show me like a spot on their arm and say, ‘He took this off of me,’" Matthew Goldes said. "So, the fact that he has this reputation is a little intimidating, and with Dr. Harper retiring, they’re really big shoes to fill.”

Dr. William Harper was a general vascular and thoracic surgeon at St. Peter's Health who served the Helena community for 35 years before retiring. Matthew Goldes was the planned succession recruit.

He became interested in medicine at a young age because his family is made up of dentists, nurses, ER physicians and dermatologists.

"Seeing (his father's) satisfaction with his career and my other family that was involved in medicine and their care for the people around them sort of urged me towards (medicine)," he said. " ...It was probably during my pre-med years in college when I was a hospice volunteer where we got exposed to specialties of medicine that I realized I wanted to pursue it seriously.”

When Matthew Goldes was an infant, his parents moved from the east coast to Helena to be closer to family after the death of an uncle.

Matthew Goldes attended C.R. Anderson Middle School and then Capital High School. In 2013, he was accepted into the WWAMI Medical Education Program through Montana State University and attended University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, where he met his wife.

Matthew Goldes moved to Miami, where he completed his residency in general surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Together with his wife, they have a cat, Sir Isaac Newton, and distant plans of a possible second feline in the house. He does not see himself leaving Helena any time soon.

“It’s really cool to be back in my hometown, a lot of people don’t get to do that. Being a part of the community, it’s serendipitous that it worked out," said Matthew Goldes.

Drs. Katrina and Robert Maher are siblings who both grew up in Helena and attended Capital High School. Their father, Dr. James Maher, practiced medicine in Helena for over 33 years and worked at St. Peter's before retiring in 2015.

“There were a lot of times growing up, that you know the vacations maybe started a bit later because he had to stop by the hospital and see someone or things like that,” said Katrina Maher. “You know that was always something I really respected… As a kid it was a little harder, but now it really is impressive, the work ethic a lot of our docs from that era had.”

Katrina Maher earned her bachelor's of arts in biology and art history from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. Her art history degree focuses mostly on prehistoric art. She said this helped her a lot in med school because it's mostly memorization of details.

Like her father, she attended medical school at Wayne State University School of Medicine. She's a board-certified member of the American Board of Family Medicine. She arrived at St. Peter’s as a primary care provider with a specialty in family medicine in March of 2020.

“I tried pretty hard to see if there was anything else I found more interesting than (medicine). I double majored in art history and thought about doing something along those lines, but I just love being able to interact with people, helping take care of them. I really enjoy all aspects of it, so with time, it seemed like (medicine) was the best option for me.”

Before coming back to Montana, Katrina Maher held temporary positions in Washington and New Zealand.

“I love to travel, but there are things you just can’t find outside of Helena, and I’ve looked... Growing up in Helena, it doesn’t feel like it’s big enough, but as I’ve left and come back, I just really appreciate the community, and the fact that it is a community," she said.

Katrina Maher is a member of the Clay Arts Guild of Helena. In her free time, she hikes, does photography and hangs out with her two cats, Jackson and Zoey.

Robert Maher attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, where he received a bachelor's of science in chemistry. Like his sister and father, he too studied medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the University of Arizona-Phoenix School of Medicine and is a board-certified member of the American College of Surgeons.

“I enjoy helping people. I enjoy the sciences, so this seemed to be the best compromise between the two of them,” said Robert Maher. “Both my wife and I are from Helena, so it was a long-term plan to come back here. All of our families are here. We both really enjoyed growing up here.”

Robert Maher started at St. Peter's in August of 2021 as a general surgeon. He and his wife have a little baby boy together.

“The truth is, raising a kid around family is a lot more fun, a lot easier than doing it elsewhere,” he said. “That was another one of the draws to come back here is that our son could be raised with his grandparents and his aunt and everyone else.”

Robert Maher is an avid runner when not in scrubs. He just ran in the Helena Ultra Runner League's Elkhorn Endurance Run 50k in early August.

In addition to medicine, the Maher siblings also share an appreciation for the arts and their hometown's art scene.

“It’s a great community as far as the people go. The fact that we have so many trails right outside. We have a vibrant art scene with the symphony, with Grandstreet Theater…” Robert Maher said. “I really love ceramics and the fact that we have the Archie Bray and Clay Arts Guild (of Helena) is great as well. There’s all the things you could get in a big city, all the things that I love, right here.”