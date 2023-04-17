A capital campaign is expected to begin soon to raise nearly $1 million to purchase a new bookmobile and for other additions to to the Lewis and Clark Library’s mobile fleet, the library director said.

John Finn told members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots civics group, on Thursday that the current bookmobile was purchased in 2012 and has aged as it has been covering all 3,458-square-miles of Lewis and Clark County, including stops at Canyon Ferry, the York Bar and Wolf Creek Bar.

The current bookmobile is capable of carrying about 3,000 books, audios, DVDs, games and activities.

He said the bookmobile, which he estimated had about 100,000 miles, was purchased for $250,000 and a new bookmobile with comparable equipment would cost about $600,000. And, if it were ordered today, it would take 2 1/2 years until it could be delivered. And he predicted the cost would be even higher.

“Who knows what it will cost in 2 1/2 years?” he said.

Finn said Monday the capital campaign would be overseen by the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation, but added the board was still preparing for how to proceed.

Lewis and Clark Library has branch buildings in Augusta, East Helena and Lincoln, and the bookmobile holds that rank as well.

“We count it as a branch of the library,” he said, adding that with 1,000 cardholders, the bookmobile has more folks with cards than some of the library’s smaller branches.

Finn said the $1 million fundraiser would add to the library’s fleet and allow for the purchase of a delivery van which could take books to places such as assisted-living facilities, where people have trouble accessing the bookmobile.

Finn said this new van could bring books to people who cannot come to a bookmobile in a traditional way.

The library also has a three-wheeled "Words on Wheels" book bike that pulls a cart holding nearly 200 books that has gone to local parks, farmers markets and other public events.

The book bike cart also has wifi.

Finn also told members of Hometown Helena that the library, which underwent nearly $6 million in renovations a couple years ago, has developed a $4.4 million budget for fiscal year 2024. He said the library system has a staff of 50, which accounts for 60% of the budgets.

The Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, has 115,333 physical collections, 262,060 electronic books (E-books), 17 licensed databases, 142 print serial subscriptions, 468,184 audios (download units), 468 other collections for a total of 606,204.

Finn said the library checked out 459,000 items last year. It answered 16,000 reference questions and during that time, public wifi and computers were used 204,000 times last year. The Facebook page, mobile app and webpage saw a combined 366,000 hits.

The library had 720 programs last year for 25,511 patrons, meeting rooms at the library and its various branches were used 1,500 times and 200,000 patrons came through the doors, Finn said.