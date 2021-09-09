A different kind of census at Prickly Pear Creek

State officials went electrofishing on Prickly Pear Creek Thursday morning to take measure of an ecosystem that observers said has made impressive progress.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials temporarily stunned the fish with an electric rod to collect, count and release them for the third time in as many years in this stream. A trio from FWP worked their way downstream in waders and rubber gloves, one sweeping the rod’s metal loop through the water as the others scooped up fish with nets. Behind them, Fisheries Biologist Adam Strainer pushed a small boat with a bin for the catch and a rumbling generator powering the rod.
“This is where I caught some of my first fish,” Strainer said, born and raised in East Helena. “It’s really neat to see it restored back in its original flood plain.”
The creek passes the former ASARCO lead smelter site, where Strainer said his father worked for 37 years. Restoration work is in progress, and the black mounds of the slag heap rise downriver, with a glimpse of East Helena beyond.
Prickly Pear Land Trust acquired the 242 acres south of East Helena, plus another plot, as part of its greenway project at the end of last year. Executive Director Mary Hollow said the area is closed to the public for the Montana Environmental Trust Group’s ongoing restoration, but they hope to provide public access in a couple years.
“Twenty years into this project, after so much participation, we’re finally looking at a future and a landscape that people can enjoy someday,” Hollow said.
FWP reached out to the land trust this week to go electrofishing on 0.8 miles of the creek, the first time under the trust’s ownership. Leaving the office around 7 a.m., they zapped fish under a smoky sky and a red sun.
The stream winds its way through fields of tall grass strewn with logs. Young willows already fringe the creek, a big success to Strainer that will hopefully shelter fish from summer heat.
When the crew reached a shallow spot it paused the fishing to push the boat downstream. Strainer estimated a flow of about 12.5 cubic feet per second that morning, when it would usually be 22. For their work, that meant a more efficient fish count.
FWP has done this electrofishing yearly since 2019, and Strainer said it would probably switch to every other year after this time. He suspected the upward trend in fish would continue and said the largely new presence of rainbows alongside brown trout this year suggested improved connections and fish passage.
“They’re not only surviving, they’re thriving,” Strainer said. “It’ll be cool one day to have the baseline data to say here’s what it started at.”
At around 9 a.m., the generator wound down as they stopped at a bend and set up a scale like you’d find in the produce section at a supermarket. One by one, they measured the fish before letting them recover in a blue container submerged in the water.
Michelle McGree, future fisheries coordinator with FWP, kept track on a clipboard — more than 50 rainbow trout and more than 180 brown trout, and they were about halfway. So far, the biggest rainbow was over 14 inches and nearly a pound, and the biggest brown trout was over 20 inches and nearly 3 pounds.
John Beaver, board president of the land trust, said they were at the far end of a two-decade drive to clean up the contaminated site, which has rebounded beyond expectations.
“We’re not at the culminating event, but we’re darn close,” Beaver said.