A different kind of census at Prickly Pear Creek

“Twenty years into this project, after so much participation, we’re finally looking at a future and a landscape that people can enjoy someday,” Hollow said.

FWP reached out to the land trust this week to go electrofishing on 0.8 miles of the creek, the first time under the trust’s ownership. Leaving the office around 7 a.m., they zapped fish under a smoky sky and a red sun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The stream winds its way through fields of tall grass strewn with logs. Young willows already fringe the creek, a big success to Strainer that will hopefully shelter fish from summer heat.

When the crew reached a shallow spot it paused the fishing to push the boat downstream. Strainer estimated a flow of about 12.5 cubic feet per second that morning, when it would usually be 22. For their work, that meant a more efficient fish count.

FWP has done this electrofishing yearly since 2019, and Strainer said it would probably switch to every other year after this time. He suspected the upward trend in fish would continue and said the largely new presence of rainbows alongside brown trout this year suggested improved connections and fish passage.