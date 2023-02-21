The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards announced that 21 Montana teachers have successfully earned their National Board Certification, and 17 of the 21 are Helena teachers.

“Earning National Board Certification is a crowning achievement in an educator’s career,” said Amanda Curtis, Montana Professional Teaching Foundation (MPTF) chair and Montana Federation of Public Employees president. “I join Montanans in congratulating these dedicated professionals for the incredible feat they’ve accomplished. These educators provide our students the best education in America, and Montana families are grateful to them.”

MPTF administers the program in Montana and is the nonprofit foundation of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the union that represents public educators in the state.

Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Education Association, stated that Helena has 38 out of the 175 National Board Certified teachers in the state. She said there’s been a rise in certification across Montana, but especially in Helena in recent years. This is due to Helena equating master's and National Board Certified teachers in the same pay lane upon feedback from educators.

In most Montana school districts, teachers who become certified receive a stipend of around $2,500 per year. The Helena School district revamped their salary scale when their new contract was negotiated in 2021 from a traditional experience ladder system to a lane system.

“We heard from many of our members that getting a master's degree at that point in their career was not as doable because of time and money, mostly the money,” said Shawn. “So we bargained into our salary scale that a National Board Certification … equated to a master's.”

Shawn highlighted that this new scale isn’t just for teachers who are National Board Certified but for anyone — in any profession — who achieves the certification in their field. Teachers and other professions who are National Board Certified move to the same lane in pay as people with a master's. If someone has both the certification and a master's, they move up a further lane in pay.

Teachers who have a bachelor's and go to a master's or the certification could potentially receive an estimated $10,000 pay raise, according to Shaw. If a teacher has both a master's and a National Board Certification, they move further up the salary ladder to around $68,000 a year.

These pay lanes were established upon feedback from educators who said that getting a master's wasn't accessible for them at the time due to time or money concerns.

In comparison to getting a master's, National Board Certification is more affordable at around $2,000 depending on time length. Shawn stated that some master's degrees can cost up to $20,000.

Shawn stated that getting the certification can take 300 to 400 hours of work, which usually takes around three years to complete, but it can be up to a five-year process if retakes are needed. Master's can take up to around two years to complete.

In Helena, teachers are encouraged to work in a cohort, or group, to help each other get National Board Certified because that has an impact on their success. The achievement rate upon first attempt is around 40%, but it rises to about 60% if a teacher works in a cohort, stated Shawn.

Teachers who get their certification usually have five to 15 years of experience because teachers need at least three years of teaching experience before they can attempt it, stated Shawn.

“I don’t know many people, if I can come up with any, that have attempted a master's degree and not achieved it,” said Shawn. “I do know people who have attempted the National Board and not achieved it.”

To get certified, teachers showcase their teaching through videos, through student work and work products, and more -- documenting their teaching performance and best teaching practices. They then sit through a written performance assessment, and certification is only granted after peer evaluation. It takes six months of review before candidates learn if they’ve successfully earned the certification.

Molly Schmidt has been teaching for 22 years, 19 in the Helena School District. She’s now teaching first grade at Rossiter Elementary School, and she just got her National Board Certification this year in Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood. She says she was “born to teach.”

She considered getting the certification because it was the next step for her professionally after she earned her master's in 2007, and she did it for her family’s benefit who supported her endeavor. It took her only one year to complete.

“It’s different lengths of times for various people,” Schmidt said. “I don’t want anyone to think the faster you do it, the better. It worked best for me to do it in one school year, but the end result is the same.”

It’s a five-year certificate that needs renewal every five years. The renewal costs about $500 and takes about 60 hours. Certified teachers have to show what they’ve done since being certified, what they're doing professionally, where their skills are, etc.

Around 17 Montana teachers renewed their National Board Certifications this year as well. Five were from the Helena district, and two were from the East Helena district.

Jake Warner has taught at Capital High School for six years and taught math for 13-years total -- three of those years were with the Office of Public Instruction as the mathematics instructional coordinator for Montana.

Warner has a master's, and it’s his fourth year as a National Board Certified teacher. He got his certification in Adolescents and Young Adult Mathematics.

He said to originally get certified, he had to turn in a portfolio of his teaching work. He had to submit videos of his teaching, content knowledge, differentiation, classroom environment, assessment, professional growth, collaboration, knowledge of students and more. He stated his portfolio was around 100 pages when he turned it in.

“Being National Board Certified is pretty sweet because it’s recognized among other teacher leaders, so people see that and say ‘Wow. you’ve accomplished something there,’” said Warner.

Warner stated that different school districts value National Board Certification at different monetary values but that Helena highly values these teachers. Warner called on the Legislature to use some of the money in the general fund to cover education inflation and “invest in our future, invest in our kids and invest in our teachers.”

“Helena is doing something right,” said Schmidt. “I think we’re attracting and retaining wonderful teachers who believe in the power of teaching, school improvement, kids and public education.”