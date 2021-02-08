A closer look at the East Helena brothers arrested in Capitol riot

The complaint said they violated federal laws of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, had intent to impede or disrupt government businesses and impeded with law enforcement in the performance of their official duties.

The criminal complaint, filed Jan. 28 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., includes a “statement of facts” by FBI Special Agent Alejandro M. Flores.

Both brothers were seen at the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, federal officials said, and saw themselves on news coverage and reported in-person to the Helena Police Department on Jan. 11. An FBI agent met them and said they were not under arrest and able to leave anytime, and that their interview was being recorded.

The brothers said they wanted an attorney present.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Friday he had no idea who they were until the incident in Washington, D.C. He said they came into the office to turn themselves in when they saw their picture on national news.

“The FBI did not ask us for any assistance in finding them,” he said.