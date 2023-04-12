The city of Helena unveiled its new fully electric, zero-emission street sweeper Wednesday morning, further bolstering its long-term sustainability efforts.

The city purchased the $625,000 street sweeper from Global Environmental Products with the help of a $500,000 grant from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The new machine replaces a diesel-powered street sweeper the city had purchased in 1996.

The Montana DEQ grant funds came from a Volkswagen settlement over its violations of the Clean Air Act nearly a decade ago.

Montana DEQ energy resource professional Neal Ullman said the goal of the grants is to help municipalities such as Helena reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

"By getting rid of the old, dirtier diesel sweeper the city had and replacing it with a zero (emissions) tailpipe, that's a 100% reduction of emissions from the vehicle perspective," Ullman said.

Helena's environmental regulation pretreatment manager Leea Anderson previously covered the duties of the city's sustainability coordinator while that position was vacant and is managing some of the city's legacy sustainability projects, such as the installation of solar panels at a Transportation Systems building and electric vehicle charging stations.

Anderson said the new street sweeper has never been operated in a climate as extreme as Helena's, and this amounts to a pilot program.

She said the city and manufacturer will study how the vehicle performs in an environment like Helena's over about the next three years, what its operating parameters are, how its operation can be optimized and its longevity.

"We're just coming out of five straight months of winter," Anderson said. "Will it have enough power to get through its run during the winter?"

Should it pass the city's probationary period, the city intends to replace more aging equipment with fully electric versions.

And if the city builds the warm storage building that's languished on the proverbial to-do list for years, Anderson said larger vehicles such as garbage trucks could be replaced with electric versions.

In addition to the reduction in emissions, Ullman said the sweeper offers other public health and safety benefits.

The small town of Superior replaced one of its existing street sweepers that was powered by two diesel engines with an electric sweeper. Ullman said the new machine is much quieter — noise generated by Superior's old sweeper, in addition to being an annoyance to residents, also prohibited the operator from hearing the surrounding traffic.

"They can now hear and make adjustments; it's going to be a better way to work," he said.

He also noted that fuel prices constantly fluctuate, often rising, while electricity costs are more consistent. This will offer the city a more stable fuel budget as more and more of its fleet is converted to electric.

The electric street sweeper is the latest in a long list of sustainability efforts undertaken by Helena.

Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland told the City Commission during a March 22 administrative meeting that sustainability is baked into all of its operations.

"We look at this all together," Leland said. "We always look at sustainability." Whether through public outreach and education or finding ways of being more fuel efficient, Leland said sustainability "is ingrained in the city of Helena's operations."

During that meeting, Helena Sustainability Coordinator Miranda Griffis gave an overview of the city's efforts to date.

The city put out a request for bids to install that 50 kilowatt solar panel array on the city's Transportations Shop, its first large-scale renewable energy project.

Two electric vehicle-charging stations are slated for installation at the Jackson Street parking garage and Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course.

With the help of its Citizens' Conservation Board, the city landscaped the Law and Justice Center with plants that require little to no irrigation, known as xeriscaping.

The city is also working with students from Montana State University to reduce contamination within its glass recycling stream with results anticipated early this summer.

Optimization of the Tenmile Water Treatment Plant processes extended the time between required filter flushes by about 45 hours.

"Filter flushes are the largest energy use at the plant, so extending the time between filter flushes has reduced the amount of energy required annually to run the plant," Griffis said.

The plant also now boasts metered chemical pumps that have reduced the amount of chemicals used to treat the water by 40%.

In total, the presentation highlighted more than 50 sustainability projects the city is now undertaking. It can be viewed on the city's public works webpage at bit.ly/2sustain2.