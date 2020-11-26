A Christmas ‘Masterpeach’ -- “James and the Giant Peach” opens at Grandstreet Dec. 4

“There are very few opportunities to see live performances at all these days,” Adams said of why people will want to see the show.

“The music is lovely and just the journey it takes you on about how we should treat each other kindly and support each other is a great message right now.

“It also has a nice message about people who are gone from your life. They’re not really gone, they’re always with you.”

One of the many cast members who is thrilled the show is going on is Keelin Connolly, a Capital High School senior, who plays one of the mean aunts -- Spiker.

“I’m so excited we’re able to do a Christmas show,” she said, particularly since this is her last year with Grandstreet.

“Spiker always has to be on top,” said Connolly of her character. “She calls all the shots. She’s always looking out for herself. She doesn’t care about anyone else.”

Not only is Connolly on stage for this production, but she’s also the assistant lighting designer.

“It’s kind of crazy working on a show and being in the show at the same time.”