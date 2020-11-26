 Skip to main content
A Christmas ‘Masterpeach’ -- “James and the Giant Peach” opens at Grandstreet Dec. 4
A Christmas 'Masterpeach' -- "James and the Giant Peach" opens at Grandstreet Dec. 4

Yes, children, there will be a Christmas show at Grandstreet Theatre this year.

And, no, it won’t be “Annie.”

Due to the COVID pandemic, audiences will instead feast on Roald Dahl’s fantastic tale, “James and The Giant Peach TYA.”

Instead of a typical Christmas cast of 100 kids, there will be two casts of 10.

And instead of a packed house of over 200 each night, the audience will be limited to 37 each show.

“It’s a really sweet piece of theater,” said managing director Kal Poole of why they chose “James and the Giant Peach.”

“It’s a beautiful piece of music,” added education director Marianne Adams.

The tale begins when James, an orphan being raised by his horrible aunts, Spiker and Sponge, send him to chop down their old fruit tree.

He discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and that launches him on an amazing journey.

Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach – among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities.

After the peach falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and fantastic adventures -- including hot pursuit by his mean aunts.

Adams admits that she finds herself in rehearsals these days looking around and asking herself, “Where are the 100 kids who are supposed to be here?”

She’s been doing huge holiday musicals at Grandstreet since 1993.

At first, she wasn’t sure what to do when it became obvious they would have to cancel “Annie” this year, Adams said.

But then her theater friend Freddie Gershon suggested “James and the Giant Peach,” (the Theatre for Young Audiences version), and it was perfect.

It fit everything she needed -- it’s a fun show that the kids are excited to do and that audiences are going to want to see.

“It’s got beautiful music by Pasek and Paul, who are the hottest composer/lyricist team out there right now.

“It just means the world to them,” she said of her cast.

“We’re doing it as carefully as we possibly can,” she added. Everyone is in face masks, there’s no touching, they get their temperatures taken and they’re learning to not sing directly at each other.

Most of the production staff are volunteering in order to keep the cost of the show down, because ticket sales are so limited.

“I wish we could do a live stream of it,” said Adams, but the show has no streaming rights.

“There are very few opportunities to see live performances at all these days,” Adams said of why people will want to see the show.

“The music is lovely and just the journey it takes you on about how we should treat each other kindly and support each other is a great message right now.

“It also has a nice message about people who are gone from your life. They’re not really gone, they’re always with you.”

One of the many cast members who is thrilled the show is going on is Keelin Connolly, a Capital High School senior, who plays one of the mean aunts -- Spiker.

“I’m so excited we’re able to do a Christmas show,” she said, particularly since this is her last year with Grandstreet.

“Spiker always has to be on top,” said Connolly of her character. “She calls all the shots. She’s always looking out for herself. She doesn’t care about anyone else.”

Not only is Connolly on stage for this production, but she’s also the assistant lighting designer.

“It’s kind of crazy working on a show and being in the show at the same time.”

Just on the technical end, she thinks folks are really going to like the giant peach they’ve built and also the “super cool” light projections.

Like Adams, she thinks folks are hungry for live theater. “There’s not much live theater during a pandemic. It’s its own kind of ball game.”

But there are more reasons to see the show.

“There’s something magical about telling a story” on stage, she said.

“It’s a super-uplifting story. It’s super cute. It’s just a feel-good, heart-warming story. And I think that’s what everybody needs about now.”

Shows are Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 4-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Ticket costs for Wednesday night and matinees on Saturday and Sunday are $23; Thursday-Sunday evenings, $27; and students 18 and under, $17.

They are available afternoons at the box office, 447-1574 or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Note: Audience members must wear face masks and will have their temperatures taken when they arrive. They will also be spaced throughout the theater to provide plenty of social distancing.

If you go

What: “James and The Giant Peach TYA.”

When: Opens 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4

Shows run Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 4-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Cost: Wednesday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday: $23;

Thursday-Sunday evenings: $27; students 18 and under: $17.

Contact: Box office, 447-1574 (afternoons) or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Holiday shows

Grandstreet announces its Triple Treat Holiday Shows, Dec. 10

“Christmas Shorts” by Lucy Williams and directed by Ellen Soderberg Pieper;

“Santa's Workshop's Got Talent” by Lavinia Roberts and directed by Savannah Smith; and “The Show Must Go Online!” with book by Jessica Penzias, lyrics by David Hudson, music by Denver Casado and directed by Sarah Butts.

About the shows:

“The Show Must Go Online”

A frazzled drama teacher sends a video message to her students from her home office, announcing that their production of “Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical” has been canceled! She tries to hang up, but accidentally leaves the camera running, as she receives a phone call from the principal who tells her: without the musical, the drama program will be shut down

“Christmas Shorts Online”

As Mrs. Claus prepares for Christmas by getting Santa’s lucky boxer shorts ready, a series of Christmas-themed scenes unfold, from a sports segment featuring the 845th annual Reindeer Games, to a holiday quiz show featuring Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghost of Christmas Future. Mrs. Claus once again comes to the rescue when the elves rip Santa’s gift bag, and a segment from North Pole News features touching moments highlighting the spirit of the season.

“Santa’s Workshop’s Got Talent”

It’s just days before Christmas at Santa’s Workshop and a big blizzard has snowed everybody in! But there’s still work to be done — like getting the elves and reindeer in the proper holiday spirit with song, dance and big belly laughs. So, elf hosts Holly Daze and Mistletoe Merryman decide the North Pole’s annual talent show must go on... line!

Performance date: Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Online by private YouTube link

Tickets: Box Office 447-1574 (afternoons), online www.GrandstreetTheatre.com

After purchase and shortly before the show on Dec. 10, you will receive a link to watch the show via YouTube

Cost: All tickets $20

