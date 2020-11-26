A Christmas ‘Masterpeach’ -- “James and the Giant Peach” opens at Grandstreet Dec. 4

Yes, children, there will be a Christmas show at Grandstreet Theatre this year.
And, no, it won’t be “Annie.”
Due to the COVID pandemic, audiences will instead feast on Roald Dahl’s fantastic tale, “James and The Giant Peach TYA.”
Instead of a typical Christmas cast of 100 kids, there will be two casts of 10.
And instead of a packed house of over 200 each night, the audience will be limited to 37 each show.
“It’s a really sweet piece of theater,” said managing director Kal Poole of why they chose “James and the Giant Peach.”
“It’s a beautiful piece of music,” added education director Marianne Adams.
The tale begins when James, an orphan being raised by his horrible aunts, Spiker and Sponge, send him to chop down their old fruit tree.
He discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and that launches him on an amazing journey.
Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach – among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities.
After the peach falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and fantastic adventures -- including hot pursuit by his mean aunts.
Adams admits that she finds herself in rehearsals these days looking around and asking herself, “Where are the 100 kids who are supposed to be here?”
She’s been doing huge holiday musicals at Grandstreet since 1993.
At first, she wasn’t sure what to do when it became obvious they would have to cancel “Annie” this year, Adams said.
But then her theater friend Freddie Gershon suggested “James and the Giant Peach,” (the Theatre for Young Audiences version), and it was perfect.
It fit everything she needed -- it’s a fun show that the kids are excited to do and that audiences are going to want to see.
“It’s got beautiful music by Pasek and Paul, who are the hottest composer/lyricist team out there right now.
“It just means the world to them,” she said of her cast.
“We’re doing it as carefully as we possibly can,” she added. Everyone is in face masks, there’s no touching, they get their temperatures taken and they’re learning to not sing directly at each other.
Most of the production staff are volunteering in order to keep the cost of the show down, because ticket sales are so limited.
“I wish we could do a live stream of it,” said Adams, but the show has no streaming rights.
“There are very few opportunities to see live performances at all these days,” Adams said of why people will want to see the show.
“The music is lovely and just the journey it takes you on about how we should treat each other kindly and support each other is a great message right now.
“It also has a nice message about people who are gone from your life. They’re not really gone, they’re always with you.”
One of the many cast members who is thrilled the show is going on is Keelin Connolly, a Capital High School senior, who plays one of the mean aunts -- Spiker.
“I’m so excited we’re able to do a Christmas show,” she said, particularly since this is her last year with Grandstreet.
“Spiker always has to be on top,” said Connolly of her character. “She calls all the shots. She’s always looking out for herself. She doesn’t care about anyone else.”
Not only is Connolly on stage for this production, but she’s also the assistant lighting designer.
“It’s kind of crazy working on a show and being in the show at the same time.”
Just on the technical end, she thinks folks are really going to like the giant peach they’ve built and also the “super cool” light projections.
Like Adams, she thinks folks are hungry for live theater. “There’s not much live theater during a pandemic. It’s its own kind of ball game.”
But there are more reasons to see the show.
“There’s something magical about telling a story” on stage, she said.
“It’s a super-uplifting story. It’s super cute. It’s just a feel-good, heart-warming story. And I think that’s what everybody needs about now.”
Shows are Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 4-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Ticket costs for Wednesday night and matinees on Saturday and Sunday are $23; Thursday-Sunday evenings, $27; and students 18 and under, $17.
They are available afternoons at the box office, 447-1574 or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Note: Audience members must wear face masks and will have their temperatures taken when they arrive. They will also be spaced throughout the theater to provide plenty of social distancing.
