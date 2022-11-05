A busy Bruin: Helena's student of the month is Isabel Beasley

High school was among the best two years of Isabel Beasley’s life that she can remember.

COVID-19 started during Beasley’s sophomore year. She blinked and is now a senior at Capital High School.

“I very much need to interact with people to survive, (so the isolation of COVID-19) was really difficult. Junior year felt very much like a fresh start,” stated Beasley. “I hardly remember anything from my freshman year because Covid just put a dent in it, like nothing before Covid basically happened. It feels so much farther away than it was.”

Beasley has been nominated by teachers and staff at Capital as October's high school student of the month. Each month, a different high school will have the opportunity to nominate a student to be featured in the Independent Record.

“Isabel is active in student council and excels in choir as evidenced by her recent selection to All-State Choir,” stated Capital’s Principal Brett Zanto on Beasley’s nomination. “She is an energetic and positive influence upon Capital High School!”

During her junior year, Beasley moved to Montana from Dallas and a 6A high school of about 3,000 students. Capital is less than half that size at 1,360 students for the 2022-2023 school year, according to Capital’s website.

“It was a very big shift moving that far away, but Capital was this place where instantly I felt very welcomed here,” said Beasley. “... It was a very different environment than living in a very big suburban area. It worked out really well in the end, and I just love this school and all the opportunities it has given me.”

Speaking of opportunities, Beasley is Capital’s student body president. When not setting up events, dances and fundraisers with student government, she works as president of Key Club, participates in the math club and does choir and jazz choir.

“She came in and took the bull by the horns. Her extroverted side really came out. She was a little intimidated at first but found community and clubs… She absolutely flourished,” said Barb Kipping, Beasley’s mom. “... We’re so proud of her with as much work as she’s put into different organizations and the community. She’s extremely humble. Sometimes we have to let her know that this is a symbol of her accomplishments.”

“An achievement of mine was just getting student body president because I have this very big fear that I was like ‘I just moved here.’ But Mrs. Goody, my college algebra and statistics teacher who ran student council last year was like, ‘No, you should run. You should do it.’ and all my friends told me to do it,” said Beasley. “When I actually got it, I was like ‘Oh, that's kind of crazy’.”

In addition to Mrs. Goody, another teacher who has impacted Beasley’s high school experiences as a Bruin has been English teacher Mr. Ward.

“(Mr. Ward) really valued my writing,” said Beasley. “He really pushed me, and I felt like I became a better writer for it.”

When Beasley isn’t at school, she’s busy reading, snowboarding, hiking, hanging with friends, doing homework and more. She recently just shifted from working at Target to becoming a barista at Starbucks a couple of weeks ago. Her favorite drink to drink and make is a Frappuccino.

Beasley is the middle child of three with a brother on each side of her.

“She’s independent but not too independent. She’s always been empathetic and tuned in with others' feelings. She can read a room,” said Kipping. “She’s got the most contagious laugh ever, even as a baby, and she still has it. She laughs with her whole heart and being.”

“In my eyes, there’s definitely so many people who make me who I am. I look up to them for that,” said Beasley. “My parents, my stepdad, my little brother who has autism, and my older brother (who’s in the Air Force), they’ve done a lot for me and made me who I am… I feel like everyone in their own way has a way of making you better.”

Beasley is planning on switching from brown and gold to maroon, as she is looking to attend the University of Montana. She wants to enter into the honors program and study psychology to become a developmental psychologist in the future.

“So my little brother has autism… and it’s the idea where I want to figure out ways where a kid who’s lived in an environment or has this disability has the ability to live life to their fullest potential. I feel like there can be so much more research done,” said Beasley. “... I know there’s a way to do it, and I so badly want to do it because I feel like in some ways or not we end up putting people (with autism) in a box. I don’t want that for my little brother or for anyone. I want to find a way where you don’t have to be that label you’re given.”

Beasley wouldn’t go back and change anything about her high school experience -- except maybe the pandemic part.

“I really try to look at life as it happens for a reason, and I don’t want to look back and be like, 'I should have been in more clubs or I should have done this,'” said Beasley. “I try to take it one day at a time, and be like, 'That was good. That was high school.' I don’t want to regret anything, and I don’t think I would change the way it was.”