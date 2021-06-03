A boy’s puppy love: eight small feet and two wiggly tails

Where the Red Fern Grows (1974)
Grade: B+
Wilson Rawls’ 1961 book “Where the Red Fern Grows” begins with a man breaking up a dog fight and taking a wounded hound home to nurse him back to health.
“I gave him a bath and rubbed all the soreness from his muscles. He drank quarts of warm milk and ate all the meat I had in the house.”
Soon after he was healthy, the rehabilitated hound headed to the back gate to say a polite goodbye.
“He walked out, stopped, turned around, and looked at me. He whined and licked my hand. He thanked me by wagging his tail. With tears in my eyes, I said, ‘You’re more than welcome, old fellow. In fact, you could’ve stayed here as long as you wanted to. Good luck and good huntin.’”
Read a child that first chapter, and you’ll likely hear: “Can will you read me the next chapter tomorrow?”
That’s how a love of books is born.
“Where the Red Fern Grows,” is a wonderful book, and the 1974 James Whitmore adaptation is an above-average family movie – warm-hearted and enjoyable, but lacking the poetry of Rawls’ writing and having one too many Andy Williams songs.
A parent’s goal should be to use the movie as bait to the book.
The story focuses on a boy who lives in the Ozarks and longs for a hound.
“Good hounds cost money,” says Dad. “We don’t have that.”
Billy’s grandpa gives him wise advice: “Meet your dad halfway. Do more than your share and good things will come to you.”
So, Billy helps out on the farm from dawn to dusk, and does “every job, plus chores.” He saves money by doing more work for neighbors.
Eventually, he finally has enough to order up two hounds from his grandpa’s store – and enough extra to buy his parents gifts, too.
He picks the dogs up at the train station, and carries the pups home in a gunny sack, with two holes for the heads.
Grandpa’s plot works: Mom’s heart is melted by seeing her son so happy, and by her new dress.
After this touching beginning, we move into the routine mid-story where the hounds tree some coons and Billy fends off some bullies – a bucket full of cliches, served warm.
And then comes Act III where the book and the film take the high road to a hard ending.
Early in the story, Billy learns the Indian legend of the red fern.
“I had heard the old Indian legend about the red fern. How a little Indian boy and girl were lost in a blizzard and had frozen to death. In the spring, when they were found, a beautiful red fern had grown up between their two bodies. Only an angel could plant the seeds of a red fern, and they never died; where one grew, that spot was sacred.”
We know the rule of theater: a gun on the mantel in Act I will be fired before the curtain falls.
And so, the legend of the red fern comes to pass. During a championship coon-hunting competition, Billy is attacked by a cougar, but saved by his dogs. The cougar fatally wounds one dog, Dan. The other, Ann, is weak, too.
Crying, Billy carries his beloved hound home, where the dog dies in his family’s arms. The other hound lies on his brother’s grave, inconsolable. That hound soon dies, too. Mom tenderly covers the body with her sweater.
Across the graves of the two beloved hounds grows a red fern, more beautiful than anyone could imagine.
Dad says the ferns must be God’s way of comforting Billy, letting him know his hounds are in good hands.
“Red Fern” is filled with love: parents for their kids and a boy for his dogs.
The story helps kids learn to handle sad times while they’re young, so they’ll be equipped for life’s hardships after Mom and Dad are gone.
Sadness notwithstanding, the story of Billy and his pups is a happy one, a joyous love affair. Billy’s a good kid who works hard to take care of his dogs.
The book ends back where we began, with grown-up Billy sharing childhood memories.
“All I have left now are my dreams. I’d like to see the old home place, the barn and the rail fences. I’d like to walk up the hillside and look for that sacred spot by the river, where the red fern grows.”