A boy’s puppy love: eight small feet and two wiggly tails

“I had heard the old Indian legend about the red fern. How a little Indian boy and girl were lost in a blizzard and had frozen to death. In the spring, when they were found, a beautiful red fern had grown up between their two bodies. Only an angel could plant the seeds of a red fern, and they never died; where one grew, that spot was sacred.”

We know the rule of theater: a gun on the mantel in Act I will be fired before the curtain falls.

And so, the legend of the red fern comes to pass. During a championship coon-hunting competition, Billy is attacked by a cougar, but saved by his dogs. The cougar fatally wounds one dog, Dan. The other, Ann, is weak, too.

Crying, Billy carries his beloved hound home, where the dog dies in his family’s arms. The other hound lies on his brother’s grave, inconsolable. That hound soon dies, too. Mom tenderly covers the body with her sweater.

Across the graves of the two beloved hounds grows a red fern, more beautiful than anyone could imagine.

Dad says the ferns must be God’s way of comforting Billy, letting him know his hounds are in good hands.

“Red Fern” is filled with love: parents for their kids and a boy for his dogs.