A black lady navigates white Montana: Beauty and the beasts

God's Country

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B+

Sandra’s as tough as the cop she once was. She’s as smart as the professor she now is.

But the death of her mom has shaken Sandra. She’s angry, lonely and vulnerable.

She’s a strong, compassionate black woman living beneath the snowy peaks of white Montana.

Sandra chops wood to keep strong, and runs miles on dirt roads to keep fit.

A deep grief runs through her and a long fuse is burning inside.

Julian Higgins’ “God’s Country” is a portrait of grief, racism and sexism set in unidentified rural Montana. On the surface, the story focuses on a showdown between restrained Sandra and trigger-happy hunters in their red pickup.

But a deeper question lurks: Is violence ever a justified response by a black woman living in a bigoted white world?

When trespassing hunters first park on her land, Sandra writes a direct note, asking them to find another place to park. When her note is crumpled up, she talks politely to them.

“I prefer you not park here.”

When that overture is ignored as well, Sandra, again, takes the high road and follows one of the men to his church.

She can see the heart in this man. She sees his love for his mom, who plays the organ.

But when he returns to his fellow hunters, his eyes harden again – and one cold night he lights a match to his festering intolerance.

Sandra’s pacifist tool box is empty. She’s tried to sheathe her weapons, but her hand slides toward the holster.

At its best, “God’s Country” is a chilling portrait of a woman trying to climb out of the dark hole of grief. She wants, with all her soul, to love those who hate her, to resolve conflict with conversation.

But there comes a point when disrespect can no longer be tolerated, when doing nothing makes her complicit.

Thandiwe Newton turns in an Oscar-worthy performance. Her work is internal as we watch her fuse burn slowly, but inevitably, toward the powder.

The ending is predestined, but still shocking. The final close up of Sandra, sitting alone, is haunting.

“God’s Country” has the makings of a great film, but for a few misguided subplots – and a brutal ending.

We watch Sandra campaign to get her academic department to interview black candidates. We see her befriend a student who is fending off a professorial predator.

Those detours are both distracting, unnecessary.

When we step outside into Montana’s crisp mountain air, the movie breathes again.

Unnamed Montana is portrayed as beautiful, but unwelcoming. The locations include the land around Dillon, Livingston, Paradise Valley, Bozeman, and Lennep. Sandra’s life on campus was filmed at Montana Western in Dillon.

“God’s Country” begins as a postcard to Montana, but by the end the title has become dark, ironic. Not everyone is welcome to share the bounties found in the Treasure State.