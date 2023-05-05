It didn't rain on Helena's parade — even with rain in an early forecast and threatening skies in the morning.

The 99th Vigilante Day Parade floated its way through downtown Helena Friday with 88 floats built by local high school students, portraying the history of the Helena area. The parade was first held in 1924 when Helena High principal Albert Roberts wanted to create a healthy outlet for class rivalry.

Helena High's senior class won the A.J. Roberts Cup with almost 50% of students participating. The junior class placed second with 42% participation, the sophomore class was third with 28% participation, and the freshman class placed fourth with 23% participation.

The winners by category are as follows:

Grand Champion

Arbor Day 1899: Maren Elliott, Keiran Boyle, Hollis Elliott, Makenzie Grotbo, Luna Hernandez, Grace Mattern, Mattingly Meldrum, Marybelle Osborn, Robert Rowland and Hailey Cox.

Most Historically Accurate (Montana Historical Society)

High School on Wheels: Madison Burda, Brooklyn Brisko, Megan Carpenter, Kadin Creek, Kaiden Elliot. Zoie Jorgenson, Morgan Kaufman, Tizer Kazmierowski, Derrick LeRette, Sam Post, Lilly Rippingale and Sophie Schulenberg.

American Indian

Then and Now: 1908 L&C Carnival Powwow — 1998 1st Last Chance Community Powwow: Trenton Salway, Jessie Belcourt, Daytona Brenden, Neveah Briere-Ford, Ace Dolecheck, Deacon Eagleman, Dolores Ellis, Chey Harris, Lanie Russell and Anthony Walking Child.

Historic Helena

1. High School on Wheels: Madison Burda, Brooklyn Brisko, Megan Carpenter, Kadin Creek, Kaiden Elliot. Zoie Jorgenson, Morgan Kaufman, Tizer Kazmierowski, Derrick LeRette, Sam Post, Lilly Rippingale and Sophie Schulenberg.

2. Archie Bray Foundation: Anna Council, Meloney Campbell, Kylee Connors and Neillea Warden.

3. Helena Fire: 1872 Most of Last Chance Burnt: Lauren Hoxie, Isabel Beasley, Emma Compton, Mikayla Hall, Cadence Hatten, Aidia Lehman, Campbell Neibauer, Bree Nelson, Katherine Rencher and Olivia Wigton.

Pioneer Life

Siebrand Brothers Circus: McKennah Danielson, Kaylyn Barns, Zadie Bywater, Addison Clark, Kaden Price, Kaitylyn Tabbert, Lane West and Davis Franklin.

Helena Business

1. RB Drive In: Jayden Dupler, Kayla Acuna, Olivia Anderson, Skylar Cyphers, June Forsythe, Abigail Hansen, Jacob Heinrich, Ashley Heinrich, Abigail Lewis, Matteo McRae, Keirya Schoebel, Victoria Summers, Aaron Heisel and Amar Spreco.

2. Helena Herald Newspaper: Deloris Klar, Hana Honemann and Amos Bowe.

3. Big Dorothy's (Windbag Saloon): Hailey Cox, Micah Francis, Abi Grotbo, RaeAnn Loewen and James Moore.

Famous People

Leo Seltzer: The Man Behind Roller Derby: Abby Bignell,Sydney Pullin, Kayla Parriman, Payton Sprague, Sydney Emmons, Malore English, Lili Danzer, Ella Stoddard and Madi Brown

Mining and Transportation

Last Chance Gulch during Gold Rush: Matthew Marcille, Sam Ark, Talus Arrigo, Brayden Beatty, Jackson Cosgrove, James Fox, Cole Flugge, Mathew Golemon, Ryan Grossmon, Benson LaForge, Carter Petr and Kehler Woodland.

Antique Vehicles

1950s Helena Drag Strip: Kaylee Sexton, Ethan Rankin and Grayce Wilkens.

Photos: 99th Vigilante Parade roles down Last Chance Gulch